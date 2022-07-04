scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

‘World’s deadliest garden’: This garden in England has over 100 poisonous plants that can kill

The 600,000 annual visitors that come to see the Alnwick Garden are only allowed access through guided tours, where they are strictly warned against “touching, smelling or tasting any plants”, according to the garden’s official website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:58:54 pm
World's deadliest garden, Alnwick poison garden, poison garden England, garden with over 100 poisonous plants, Indian expressThe garden is also home to Ricin, commonly known as Castor Bean or Castor Oil plant, which is considered the world's most poisonous plant.

The world’s “deadliest” garden, dubbed the Poison Garden, can easily be mistaken for an immaculately manicured attraction at Alnwick in Northumberland. But on closer look, one would find over 100 varieties of dangerous plants.

Envisioned by the Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, the gardens came up in 2005 after she hired Jacques Wirtz, the notable landscape architect of the French Tuileries, to transform the Christmas trees-laden stretch into something unconventional, according to a report by the BBC. The Duchess was inspired to build a home to poisonous plants during one of her trips to Italy’s ill-famed Medici poison garden.

ALSO READ |Watch: Delhi auto driver grows kitchen garden on vehicle’s roof

The 600,000 annual visitors that come to see the gardens are only allowed access through guided tours, where they are strictly warned against “touching, smelling or tasting any plants”, according to the garden’s official website. But despite the warnings, every once in a while, someone ends up fainting by inhaling the toxic fumes from these lethal plants.

Besides tourists, botany enthusiasts from across the globe make a pilgrimage to see poisonous plants like Monkshood, Rhododendrons and Wolf’s Bane. The gardens are also home to Ricin, commonly known as Castor Bean or Castor Oil plant, which according to the Guinness Book of World Records is the world’s most poisonous plant. But most of the plants, ironically, hold the key for major breakthroughs in curing some of the most untreatable illnesses.

For instance, as per the report, the yew tree is infamous for its poison called taxine, which is capable of killing someone within a matter of 20 minutes. But many are unaware that it also produces taxol, a medicine which is used in treating breast cancer.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement