‘World’s cutest dog’ Boo dies of ‘heartbreak’; Netizens mourn the loss

A Pomeranian named Boo, who was known as the world’s cutest dog, died of heartbreak as confirmed by its owner. With over 16 million followers on his Facebook page, the dog had become quite a sensation on social media. However, a year after the death of its companion Buddy, Boo showed signs of heart issues and passed away. The owner of Boo wrote an emotional post that left many disheartened.

“I brought Boo home in the spring of 2006 and so started the greatest, most heartwarming friendship of all time. Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven,” read the post that has over 80 thousand shares.

“Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again. Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go,” the owner added.

Along with the post, the owner shared several pictures of the dog. The post left Boo’s fan in shock, with many expressing dismay over the animal’s death. “Boo was the first pup I ever followed on Facebook. He was the cutest little teddy bear of a dog ever. I am so sorry for your loss,” wrote follower JoAnn McMinn.