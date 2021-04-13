‘World’s biggest rabbit’ stolen from home in England

The police have launched an investigation to find the missing rabbit. (Source: Annette Edwards/ Youtube)

The ‘world’s biggest rabbit’, Darius, has been stolen from his home in Worcestershire, England.

According to The Guardian, West Mercia police believe that Darius was taken from his enclosure last Saturday.

Darius, a 129 cm-long continental rabbit, was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2010 for being the biggest of its kind.

Darius’ owner, Annette Edwards, appealed on Twitter to those who took him to “please bring him back”, and that he was too old to be bred. She has offered a reward of £1,000 for his return.

The Guardian reported a West Mercia spokesperson saying, “We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire. It is believed that the continental giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April.”