At 18, this teen is world’s youngest male professor, breaking a 306-year-old record

He is also 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who became the world's youngest woman professor in 2008 at 18 years and 362 days old (Photo: Guinness World Records)

At just 18 years and 346 days old, Nathan Thomas has become the world’s youngest male professor after landing a teaching position. Thomas, a Florida, US, resident, also shattered a Guinness World Records milestone that had remained unbroken for more than 300 years.

According to Guinness World Records, Thomas bagged a teaching role at Miami Dade College in August 2023 and began instructing students in the course COP 2270: C For Engineers. At the time, many of his students were the same age as him.

Thomas surpassed the previous record set by Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at 19 in the early 18th century. The record had remained unbroken for 306 years.