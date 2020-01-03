As tensions between Iran and US escalate, World War III dominates trends on Twitter

While most enjoyed the memes and jokes that flooded the micro-blogging site, others thought it was quite scary to think that the war may soon become a reality. While most enjoyed the memes and jokes that flooded the micro-blogging site, others thought it was quite scary to think that the war may soon become a reality.

The Pentagon confirmed Friday that US President Donald Trump had ordered the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike on the Baghdad International Airport. Hours later, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei said ‘a harsh retaliation is waiting’ for the US. Even as the developments came in thick and fast, people took to social media to share memes, jokes and GIFs about how World War III seemed imminent.

While many said that on the third day of the new year the world was on the edge of conflict, some in the US shared jokes. Others thought it was scary to think that a fresh war may soon become a reality.

Australia is still burning

And now world war 3 is trending

2020 is telling everyone to hold its beer — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 3, 2020

it’s the third day of 2020 and #WWIII is trending pic.twitter.com/Nzkw0hnAZH — fay ♡ (@gayforfay) January 3, 2020

me after seeing “World War 3” “World War III” “Before WW3” and “Iran” trending when ive been saying 2020 gonna be MY year#WWIII #WW3 #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/bXNdbPataz — hoestronomy (@yelyahjennaa) January 3, 2020

2020 is gonna World War 3 is

be my year is trending on

very 2nd Day#worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/NGdu9H71n1 — ᴹirzA📎 (@Suspendedceleb) January 3, 2020

#WorldWar3

US Army: You can’t be drafted if you have a mental illness. Me: pic.twitter.com/TXORXWbHRz — Sean (@seanster06) January 3, 2020

My dad telling me to be brave and make the family proud after getting deployed for World War 3 pic.twitter.com/6U7W53jBqy — Kadet † (@snillo_) January 3, 2020

Me playing dead after the first shot fired in world war 3 pic.twitter.com/hvxqOfjHgO — Anthony (@jamaican_best) January 3, 2020

America Vs Iran **World War 3 begins** Me in Canada #WWIII pic.twitter.com/abbDdfnF6Z — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) January 3, 2020

China North Korea and Russia realising it won’t be them causing World War 3 #WWIII pic.twitter.com/THYdLKhRQK — Taylor Swift Facts (@teaandfacts123) January 3, 2020

Me on my first mission at World War 3 #WWIII Iran pic.twitter.com/zlskF6uFDA — Brian Odido 🇰🇪 (@odidoowen) January 3, 2020

Me going Live on Instagram during World War 3 . pic.twitter.com/WZCfAimYHO — Seekthelord1st (@Seekthelord1st_) January 3, 2020

The army barber giving me a fresh fade for World War 3 before I’m off to the front line #WWIII pic.twitter.com/vWIZxmjQgF — Luis 🗡 (@Asvp_luis10) January 3, 2020

Me laughing at all the World War 3 jokes and memes then realizing it could actually happen pic.twitter.com/E4Uu0FpSoY — ً (@babygirlxsinner) January 3, 2020

Everyone on twitter laughing at the world war 3 memes like pic.twitter.com/pTD2hWTqL0 — Karol (@malphhas) January 3, 2020

Issuing a statement on the airstrike, the US Department of Defense said, “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

The Pentagon said that Gen Soleimani and his Quds Force “were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the move by the US was “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.” Gold and oil prices rose, while stock markets across the globe fell due to the escalating tensions.

The drone attack comes after several dozen protesters stormed the United States embassy compound in Baghdad last week, smashing windows and lighting fires, and a crowd of thousands thronged the streets outside chanting “Death to America”.

The US believes the attack on the embassy compound was directed from Tehran, and led by the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia, which is different from Hezbollah in Lebanon but, like the latter, is closely aligned with the Quds Force, the overseas operations wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

