‘World record egg’ cracks open, reveals mental health message and people love it!

People online said they did not expect the world record egg to use its popularity for such an important and brilliant cause and wished more brands can steer their power on social media for a greater cause.

The unexpected move made people fall in love with the egg even more.

When a humble egg emerged as the most-liked photo on Instagram, beating a record held by reality TV star and glam queen Kylie Jenner’s photo with her daughter Stormy, many celebrated the achievement as a true victory of the ‘underdogs’. It was initially believed that it’s just a random post on social media to garner likes. But it has now been revealed that the egg campaign was designed to raise awareness about mental health problems.

The picture of the egg with a shiny golden yellow shell, which collected over 52 million likes and went viral on the Internet, was actually to show how many often crack under the pressure on social media. “Recently I’ve started to crack,” the egg said in the clip shared on Instagram. “The pressure of social media is getting to me. If you’re struggling too, talk to someone,” the post added. “If you’re struggling too, talk to someone,” the video continues. “We got this.”

“Phew! I feel so much better now 😊 If you’re feeling the pressure, visit talkingegg.info to find out more. Let’s build this list together,” the post was captioned.

Joining hands with streaming services, Hulu, the world record egg, on Super Bowl Sunday, it started a conversation about mental health issues and stigma attached to it, stressing how many stressful social media can be and it’s okay to talk to someone about it.

The video which leads viewers to Mental Health America’s website at the end of the clip, who also tweeted about the message.

People online were totally surprised by the unexpected move and said how they loved the campaign behind it and lauded its makers.

Chris Godfrey, who works at London-based advertising agency The&Partnership, was identified as the man behind the viral campaign. When asked why an egg, talking to the New York Times, the 29-year-old advertising creative explained, “An egg has no gender, race or religion. An egg is an egg, it’s universal”.

“People have fallen in love with this egg, and Eugene the egg wants to continue to spread positive messages,” said Alissa Khan-Whelan, 26, one of the friends working with Godfrey.

