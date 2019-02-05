‘World record egg’ cracks open, reveals mental health message and people love it!

When a humble egg emerged as the most-liked photo on Instagram, beating a record held by reality TV star and glam queen Kylie Jenner’s photo with her daughter Stormy, many celebrated the achievement as a true victory of the ‘underdogs’. It was initially believed that it’s just a random post on social media to garner likes. But it has now been revealed that the egg campaign was designed to raise awareness about mental health problems.

The picture of the egg with a shiny golden yellow shell, which collected over 52 million likes and went viral on the Internet, was actually to show how many often crack under the pressure on social media. “Recently I’ve started to crack,” the egg said in the clip shared on Instagram. “The pressure of social media is getting to me. If you’re struggling too, talk to someone,” the post added. “If you’re struggling too, talk to someone,” the video continues. “We got this.”

“Phew! I feel so much better now 😊 If you’re feeling the pressure, visit talkingegg.info to find out more. Let’s build this list together,” the post was captioned.

Joining hands with streaming services, Hulu, the world record egg, on Super Bowl Sunday, it started a conversation about mental health issues and stigma attached to it, stressing how many stressful social media can be and it’s okay to talk to someone about it.

The video which leads viewers to Mental Health America’s website at the end of the clip, who also tweeted about the message.

We’d like to thank #TalkingEgg for shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight with an important message. Not everyone chooses to #fightintheopen for mental health, but you did for the 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition. Thank you, #EggGang! 💚🥚 pic.twitter.com/9KPlXG5re4 — Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) February 4, 2019

People online were totally surprised by the unexpected move and said how they loved the campaign behind it and lauded its makers.

the instagram egg using its platform to promote mental health makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/SFzJA5VOTY — alli (@forevergirlalli) February 5, 2019

The egg was starting to crack. So it became the #TalkingEgg – This is the most brilliant thing I’ve seen on social media for ages. Huge credit to the clever hens who produced this. #mentalhealth #EggGang 🥚 Take care of your egg folks! https://t.co/sQT7307hiG — Nick Henderson (@that_nick) February 5, 2019

The “World Record Egg” being part of a mental health campaign is a massive plot twist — Katherine Hamilton (@katherine_janex) February 5, 2019

So that ‘World Record Egg’ on Instagram, became the holder of the highest liked photo by beating Kylie Jenner and used the following he gained to shed light on Mental Health? That’s incredible. Hopefully this inspires people with big platforms on social media to do the same. — 𝔡𝔤 (@no1bdg) February 4, 2019

The Instagram egg was a mental health awareness campaign…. pic.twitter.com/iPP6hqBb23 — John Feeney (@John__Feeney) February 4, 2019

Hi, I’m grateful for the egg

Most people just see it as a meme, but the person behind it, is using the fame to spread awareness around mental health, and I just appreciate that very much — A. (@lamnotcreatlve) February 4, 2019

Just seen this on Instagram, it’s the account that owns the most liked picture in the world (the egg). Really refreshing to see a positive message being spread about mental health! Hopefully more positive things like this will come off the back of this #ItsOkNotToBeOk pic.twitter.com/rgVAI94en0 — Joshowarth (@joshowarth) February 4, 2019

Turns out it was all for mental health awareness. Bamboozled in a good way #Egg — Rox (@roxhovdayyyyy) February 4, 2019

Chris Godfrey, who works at London-based advertising agency The&Partnership, was identified as the man behind the viral campaign. When asked why an egg, talking to the New York Times, the 29-year-old advertising creative explained, “An egg has no gender, race or religion. An egg is an egg, it’s universal”.

“People have fallen in love with this egg, and Eugene the egg wants to continue to spread positive messages,” said Alissa Khan-Whelan, 26, one of the friends working with Godfrey.