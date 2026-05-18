World’s oldest dog? 30-year-old Papillon Lazare dies weeks after adoption

A tiny Papillon dwarf spaniel named Lazare, believed to have been the “world’s oldest dog”, has died in southeastern France at the age of 30 years and five months.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that it had contacted Guinness World Records to determine whether Lazare had officially held the longevity record before his death on Thursday, but had not received an immediate response.

Born on December 4, 1995, Lazare was popular for its upright “butterfly” ears typical of his breed. According to an animal charity worker, Anne-Sophie Moyon, Lazare spent nearly its entire life with one owner before arriving at a shelter after she died.