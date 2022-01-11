World no 1 speed skater Erin Jackson lost her chance at Winter Olympics, so her teammate relinquished hers

In a great show of sportsman spirit, US speed skater Brittany Bowe relinquished her spot at the 500-meter speed skating competition at Winter Olympics after her teammate, Erin Jackson, missed her spot due to a mishap.

During the Olympics trials for the 500-meter distance speed skating event, Jackson ended up slipping during the qualification round and came third. The first position was held by Bowe and the second was held by Kimi Goetz. This disqualified Jackson from making it to the Olympics. However, Bowe relinquished her spot at the 500-meter race that put Jackson at the second spot, thus enabling her to have a shot at the games.

While speaking to the media, Bowe said, “Erin has earned her right to be on this 500-meter team. She is ranked number one in the world and no one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal. It is my honour to give her that opportunity”

Jackson expressed her gratitude to her senior and said, “I am beyond grateful, humbled, and just happy. I have grown up with Britteny and have known her my whole life.” She later added that Bowe has been like a mentor and a friend to her.

Bowe, who is a three-time Olympian, will be competing in 1,000 and 1,500-meter speed skating events. In a tweet, Jackson said that she will be the “loudest voice in the oval cheering for her”.

2/4 She’s an amazing friend, teammate, and mentor and this is an act I’ll never forget. You can bet I’ll be the loudest voice in the oval cheering for her in the 1000 and 1500 next month. — Erin Jackson (@ErinJackson480) January 10, 2022

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held between 4 February to 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China.