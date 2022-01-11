scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

World no 1 speed skater Erin Jackson lost her chance at Winter Olympics, so her teammate relinquished hers

Bowe will still be competing in 1000 meters and 1500 meters in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 2:16:36 pm
Winter Olympics, Winter Olympics 2022, Sportsman spirit, Good News, Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe, World number 1 speed skater Erin Jackson lost a chance at Winter Olympics until her teammate relinquished her spot,Indian ExpressThe Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held between 4 February to 20 February in Beijing, China. (Source: Team USA/Twitter)

In a great show of sportsman spirit, US speed skater Brittany Bowe relinquished her spot at the 500-meter speed skating competition at Winter Olympics after her teammate, Erin Jackson, missed her spot due to a mishap.

During the Olympics trials for the 500-meter distance speed skating event, Jackson ended up slipping during the qualification round and came third. The first position was held by Bowe and the second was held by Kimi Goetz. This disqualified Jackson from making it to the Olympics. However, Bowe relinquished her spot at the 500-meter race that put Jackson at the second spot, thus enabling her to have a shot at the games.

While speaking to the media, Bowe said, “Erin has earned her right to be on this 500-meter team. She is ranked number one in the world and no one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal. It is my honour to give her that opportunity”

Jackson expressed her gratitude to her senior and said, “I am beyond grateful, humbled, and just happy. I have grown up with Britteny and have known her my whole life.” She later added that Bowe has been like a mentor and a friend to her.

Bowe, who is a three-time Olympian, will be competing in 1,000 and 1,500-meter speed skating events. In a tweet, Jackson said that she will be the “loudest voice in the oval cheering for her”.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held between 4 February to 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement