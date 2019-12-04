Follow Us:
World leaders seem to mock Donald Trump at NATO event, video goes viral

In the video, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne seem to be talking about Trump. However, they never mention him by name.

Updated: December 4, 2019 8:35:57 pm
NATO leaders gathered in London to celebrate seven decades of the most successful military alliance in history at the iconic Buckingham Palace as the Queen hosted the leaders. And while spats dominated headlines in the days leading upto the big summit, a video of a group of world leaders talking together has taken social media by storm as they seem to be mocking US President Donald Trump.

In the video, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne — Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter and UK’s princess royal — were filmed talking. And while it seems like they may be talking about Trump, the US President’s name is never taken.

Canadian broadcaster CBC shared the press pool video online. In its caption, the broadcaster said, “No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day.”

With over 3 million views in less than 12 hours, the video is going viral across social media sites.

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson is heard asking in the clip. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau is heard saying in the video. The Canadian PM seemed to be commenting about Trump’s press conference that continued for over two hours, said an NYT report.

In the video, the group continues to chat and laugh, oblivious to the fact that they were being filmed.

Many reacted to the video with jokes and memes, and some remembered how Trump always mocked Obama saying “The world is laughing at us.”

While people couldn’t believe the video was genuine, others lamented how the USA has become the butt of jokes at world summit. Others tried to guess what Princess Anne said.

Ahead of the summit, Donald Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments that NATO is experiencing “brain death” was very insulting to the military alliance’s other 28 members.

Meanwhile, the French president, stood by comments he made last month describing NATO as suffering from a lack of strategic purpose akin to “brain death”, and criticised fellow NATO member Turkey, which he accused of working with Islamic State proxies.

