World leaders seem to mock Donald Trump at NATO event, video goes viral

Many compared the moment with a scene from Mean Girls. Many compared the moment with a scene from Mean Girls.

NATO leaders gathered in London to celebrate seven decades of the most successful military alliance in history at the iconic Buckingham Palace as the Queen hosted the leaders. And while spats dominated headlines in the days leading upto the big summit, a video of a group of world leaders talking together has taken social media by storm as they seem to be mocking US President Donald Trump.

In the video, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne — Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter and UK’s princess royal — were filmed talking. And while it seems like they may be talking about Trump, the US President’s name is never taken.

Canadian broadcaster CBC shared the press pool video online. In its caption, the broadcaster said, “No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day.”

With over 3 million views in less than 12 hours, the video is going viral across social media sites.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson is heard asking in the clip. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau is heard saying in the video. The Canadian PM seemed to be commenting about Trump’s press conference that continued for over two hours, said an NYT report.

In the video, the group continues to chat and laugh, oblivious to the fact that they were being filmed.

Many reacted to the video with jokes and memes, and some remembered how Trump always mocked Obama saying “The world is laughing at us.”

While people couldn’t believe the video was genuine, others lamented how the USA has become the butt of jokes at world summit. Others tried to guess what Princess Anne said.

Can’t get over this video, both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used “other countries are laughing at us” as an attack against his predecessors. https://t.co/j2zmF27vBK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 4, 2019

This happens at every NATO summit with Trump. Every G7. Every G20. The US President is mocked by US allies behind his back. pic.twitter.com/FWncEM7jVs — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 4, 2019

The fact that Princess Anne is in the midst of this convo cracks me up – J https://t.co/aunpZNGmvP — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) December 4, 2019

Hoo boy. Our National Embarrassment is not going to be happy with this. He’s literally the laughingstock of the leaders of the world. Again. https://t.co/m5UzSiw6Nl — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 4, 2019

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be.” – Trump Promise made, promise broken. https://t.co/BZeQ9K2YNM — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 4, 2019

That sound you just heard was the last gasping breath of the illusion that global power politics is somehow more sophisticated than your tween daughter’s slumber party gossip sesh. https://t.co/Bhzwv98vWM — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 4, 2019

Oh my God Trump is watching this somewhere and drafting orders to invade Canada. These last 150ish years have been fun, friends https://t.co/boDkGzYA0t — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) December 4, 2019

Luckily, the president of the United States isn’t the sort of guy to notice something online, or react badly even if he did. https://t.co/INRTINMgt5 — Matt Gurney (@mattgurney) December 4, 2019

We’ve reached the “even Boris f*king Johnson is laughing at you” stage of the Trump Presidency — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 4, 2019

He’s gonna see this and pull out of NATO tomorrow https://t.co/uOkLwkWMTm — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 4, 2019

This is insane! Is this MeanGirls 3 and has @realDonaldTrump become the new Regina George? https://t.co/st4bwYtsLH — Emilia Taylor (@Emiliataylorxo) December 4, 2019

This is gold https://t.co/aIzcfMFkhA — Ralphie Snowflake (@ralph_snowflake) December 4, 2019

This kinda cracks me up. Mean girls world leader style https://t.co/WTaC4OU8Jk — Dils 🐣 (@witherthorne) December 4, 2019

This is fabulous! It’s breathtaking to know that other world leaders have the same poor opinion of Trump that half the country here does–this makes me feel better. :) — Michelle Wilbert (@MEverettWilbert) December 4, 2019

Me, watching the world laugh at Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/AfTA8k0mVO — Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) December 4, 2019

Ahead of the summit, Donald Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments that NATO is experiencing “brain death” was very insulting to the military alliance’s other 28 members.

Meanwhile, the French president, stood by comments he made last month describing NATO as suffering from a lack of strategic purpose akin to “brain death”, and criticised fellow NATO member Turkey, which he accused of working with Islamic State proxies.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd