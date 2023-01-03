scorecardresearch
World Introvert Day: Netizens post relatable memes on a day meant to celebrate ‘quiet ones’

World Introvert Day started in 2011 when psychologist and author Felicitas Heyne published a blog post calling for a day for the ‘quiet ones’.

Are you someone who enjoys solitude and spending time alone? Loud parties and dancing don’t excite you, and people who talk too much tire you out. Then you must be aware of your introverted nature. Introverts prefer staying out of the limelight and don’t like being the centre of attention. And there is a day to celebrate them as well.

Well, it may sound counterproductive as introverts don’t like being in the spotlight but January 2 is known as World Introvert Day. It started in 2011 when psychologist and author Felicitas Heyne published a blog post calling for a day for the ‘quiet ones’. And after the holiday season and extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations, World Introvert Day is an opportunity to finally relax and enjoy solitude.

Social media reacted to the day with relatable memes and many netizens expressed how being an introvert makes sense to them.

“Being an introvert is not about where you get your energy. It’s how you handle stimulation. Introverts are energized by people too. We’re just easily exhausted by loud parties, close talkers, and endless houseguests. I’m not antisocial. I’m pro-quiet,” Adam Grant, a psychologist, tweeted.

“I’ll be celebrating the World Introvert Day doing what I love the most: laying on my bed all day,” another person said. “We have our own day?! Yay! Happy World Introvert Day,” a third said.

