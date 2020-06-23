WHO’s new ad about taking on COVID-19 features Mr Bean

The PSA features Mr Bean, attempting to operate roller blind to finally reveal a number of essential tips to protect people against COVID-19. The PSA features Mr Bean, attempting to operate roller blind to finally reveal a number of essential tips to protect people against COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation has come up with a new public service announcement to remind people to wash their hands, show kindness and maintain physical distance. And this one features global comedy cartoon star Mr Bean.

In collaboration with Project Everyone and Tiger Aspect Productions, the announcement titled, “Mr Bean’s Essential COVID-19 Checklist” acts as a simple yet essential to-do list during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video here:

The PSA features Mr Bean, attempting to operate roller blind to finally reveal a number of essential tips to protect people against Covid-19 which has infected over 9 million people globally.

The video is voiced by Rowan Atkinson, who originally voiced the Mr Bean character.

