World Environment Day 2018: Twitterati spread the message of Beat Plastic Pollution

In an effort towards ensuring a secure and sustainable present and future, the United Nations has been commemorating June 5 as World Environment Day starting 1974. People across the world, ever since then, have come together, even transcending borders, to spread awareness about ways of living that are environment-friendly. This year, the theme of the celebrations is Beat Plastic Pollution, highlighting how it is the need of the hour to ensure plastic is not used anymore. Not just is plastic non-biodegradable, it also proves fatal for the animals and birds on the planet. That a whale in Thailand reportedly died recently after swallowing 80 plastic bags is just the tip of the iceberg that we all can probably fathom. A quick look through the Internet showed how many have their hearts in the right place. While mobilising their friends, family members, colleagues, etc., to ensure plastic is not used, many also shared pictures of their efforts towards making the earth a better place to live in.

Here are some of the #WorldEnvironmentDay messages doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone.

Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived.

Live in the present and make it beautiful! This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all make the change.

Stop littering and say goodbye to single-use plastic!

Together we can #BeatPlasticPollution! pic.twitter.com/SJ6XcJDD5v — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) June 4, 2018

My Biggest Sand Turtle, 50ft long & 30ft wide with installation of plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha with message #BeatPlasticPollution for #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/EQqT8DaJ3v — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2018

Harmony with environment is the need of the hour. With discord, we will soon be left with nothing in our hands#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/uZmtuFJJJP — Ugliefuglie (@scaryeyes33) June 5, 2018

I think instead of #WorldEnvironmentDay let’s rename it as #WorldSurvivalDay. May be then we’ll realise we are on the brink of our carelessness & greed-infused disasters. Just look at water crisis in Shimla. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 5, 2018

Happy World Environment Day !!

Save Nature.. Save Earth.. Save Yourself..#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/Dmr7cYzrcN — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) June 5, 2018

#World Environment Day

Let’s say our mother nature pic.twitter.com/Uy15agzRjv — Pics ‘You’ Must See (@RealTouchingPic) June 5, 2018

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now”

Save Planet, Save Ourselves. #Plantforplanet#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/PLbNwDa27D — సుష్మ 🐧🦋🌸 (@_Fury_at_times) June 5, 2018

This is where we live, why are we hurting our home !

Live on our earth, love our earth, laugh on our earth, This is the only on we have…, Save it!!!

Happy World Environment Day 😊#EarthTee #WorldEnvironmentDay⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/fGuHfcjvUF — Aarohanam Society (@askAarohanam) June 5, 2018

“On World Environment Day, the message is simple: reject single-use plastic. Refuse what you can’t re-use. Together, we can chart a path to a cleaner, greener world.”#WorldEnvironmentDay #BeatPlasticPollution pic.twitter.com/wH5rfAtTpx — Neha Mecwan (@inehamecwan) June 5, 2018

Wow! What a Message on a Day like Today!;’World Environment Day’ May this reach every single human being alive on Earth!#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/DZbjEhZY2n — Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) June 5, 2018

Today June 5th is World Environment Day !

2018 Theme “Moving towards a plastic-free future” #LKA #SriLanka ranked 5th out of 20 countries identified for dumping Polythene and Plastic to the oceans. #GOGREEN #WorldEnvironmentDay

Lets Plant Trees 🌲🌴!#PlasticFreeDay #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/PevS0mrtpr — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) June 5, 2018

What’s your pledge on this World Environment Day? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

