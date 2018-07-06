Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
France beats Uruguay in quarterfinals; Twitterati wonder if Mbappe is following Neymar’s footsteps

FIFA World Cup 2018: While many were celebrating the win of France against Uruguay, others were constantly comparing the commotion created by Mbappe on the ground to the acting tactics of Neymar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2018 9:48:48 pm
#URUFRA, world cup 2018. Fifa world cup 2018, world cup memes, world cup quarter finals, football news, sports news, indian express, indian express news France beat Uruguay and entered the semi-finals with a 2-0 lead. (Source: FrederickHoll/Twitter)
The quarterfinal match between France and Uruguay of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 was no doubt going to be intense, keeping in mind the past performances of the two teams in the tournament. However, France took a clear lead after defender Raphael Varane scored in the first half and Antoine Griezmann in the second. While France had conceded four goals against Argentina and qualified, Uruguay had done so by defeating Portugal with a 2-1 score.

Even though some of the world’s finest striking players were on the pitch today, the match between the two teams was captivating. Though Uruguay fought back hard they failed to buck up. Like always, this time too fans were hooked onto their screens, tweeting the ongoings of the match. While many were celebrating the win, others were constantly comparing the commotion created by Mbappe on the ground to the acting tactics of Neymar. Moreover, many many football buffs also compared Uruguay’s performance sans Cavani, who scored two goals in their last match with hilarious memes. Check out the reactions here:

