France beats Uruguay in quarterfinals; Twitterati wonder if Mbappe is following Neymar’s footsteps

France beat Uruguay and entered the semi-finals with a 2-0 lead. (Source: FrederickHoll/Twitter) France beat Uruguay and entered the semi-finals with a 2-0 lead. (Source: FrederickHoll/Twitter)

The quarterfinal match between France and Uruguay of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 was no doubt going to be intense, keeping in mind the past performances of the two teams in the tournament. However, France took a clear lead after defender Raphael Varane scored in the first half and Antoine Griezmann in the second. While France had conceded four goals against Argentina and qualified, Uruguay had done so by defeating Portugal with a 2-1 score.

Even though some of the world’s finest striking players were on the pitch today, the match between the two teams was captivating. Though Uruguay fought back hard they failed to buck up. Like always, this time too fans were hooked onto their screens, tweeting the ongoings of the match. While many were celebrating the win, others were constantly comparing the commotion created by Mbappe on the ground to the acting tactics of Neymar. Moreover, many many football buffs also compared Uruguay’s performance sans Cavani, who scored two goals in their last match with hilarious memes. Check out the reactions here:



Mbappe: How do you win free kicks?

Neymar: Keep rolling until they notice you#URUFRA #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/jz07pzyq55 — DAUDI (@ItsDaudi) July 6, 2018

When ask Mbappe what you have learned from Neymar 😂😂😂😂 #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/hnIgpixmNm — NaijaBlogger | Nigerian Blogger 🇳🇬 (@Naijablogger) July 6, 2018

#URUFRA Mbappe out here challenging Neymar for the World Cup Oscar — Grace🦄 🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤞🇸🇪🤞🇫🇷 (@grace_is_kawaii) July 6, 2018

Neymar: “just walk past him then go down as if he’s hit you” Mbappe: “but there’d be no contact” Neymar: “exactly” #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/3QFCebPrVU — Jack (@JackBryantt) July 6, 2018

Who are you supporting this World Cup? Tell us in the comments section below.

