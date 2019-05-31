‘Sabko batting mili’: Tweeple troll Pakistani batsmen after West Indies stopped them at 105

Cricket fans all across the globe are excited for the ICC World Cup 2019, however, the poor performance by the Pakistani batsmen left many in dismay. During the second match of the tournament against West Indies, the green brigade failed to make a mark and put up a grand total on the scoreboard as they were stalled for just 105 runs.

West Indies fast bowlers produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan batsmen in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday — leaving fans in the stands and online shocked. All of the wickets were taken by West Indies’ pacemen, whose approach of pitching the ball short and often into the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection.

As the Carribean forces stopped the opposition in just 21.4 overs, many took to Twitter to troll the players with memes. While some slammed them for forgetting it was a 50 over game, others lashed out at them failing to deal with short balls. As West Indies won by seven wickets defeating Pakistan in their second-lowest total in the World Cup, it’s raining memes online.

Sample these:

Pakistan batsmen to short pitch bowlers 😁 pic.twitter.com/Tn2WlOjn4p — Waqas Khan (@WaqasKh08833104) May 31, 2019

Malala is better batsman than batsmen of Pakistan Cricket Team #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/oP1FVTEy1t — Vijay Rana 🇮🇳 (@BeingVijayRana) May 31, 2019

Pakistani Batsman after playing 5 balls …👇👇😂😂😂#wivpak pic.twitter.com/CH2WmU3kIH — Osaمa Choحan (@Chohan_bolta_he) May 31, 2019

Pakistani fans trying to control their tongue from abuses during #PAKvWI: pic.twitter.com/ASbR7bV9Jm — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) May 31, 2019

Pakistani team after seeing that next matches are more tough#WIvPAK #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/LEM47nHPkW — SHIVAM TIWARI (@shivam_vedanta) May 31, 2019