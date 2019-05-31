Toggle Menu
‘Sabko batting mili’: Tweeple troll Pakistani batsmen after West Indies stopped them at 105https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/world-cup-2019-west-indies-vs-pakistan-memes-pak-batsmen-poor-show-5758963/

‘Sabko batting mili’: Tweeple troll Pakistani batsmen after West Indies stopped them at 105

While some slammed them for forgetting it was a 50 over game, others lashed out at them failing to deal with short balls. As the game continues and West Indies is all set for an easy win, it's raining memes online.

west indies vs pakistan, pakistan vs west indies, live score, live cricket score, wi vs pak, cricket, live cricket online, live cricket streaming, cricket score, cricket, wi vs pak live score, west indies vs pakistan, world cup, world cup 2019, west indies vs pakistan live score, west indies vs pakistan live streaming, west indies vs pakistan live cricket, west indies vs pakistan world cup 2019,wi vs pak live streaming, wi vs pak live online, wi vs pak live cricket streaming, wi vs pak world cup 2019, wi vs pak world cup live, live wi vs pak, hotstar live cricket, hotstar live, live hotstar, star sports, star sports 1 live match, star sports 1 live match, star sports today match
Cricket buffs were shocked by the poor performance by Pakistani batsmen.

Cricket fans all across the globe are excited for the ICC World Cup 2019, however, the poor performance by the Pakistani batsmen left many in dismay. During the second match of the tournament against West Indies, the green brigade failed to make a mark and put up a grand total on the scoreboard as they were stalled for just 105 runs.

For Live Updates of Pakistan vs West Indies read here

West Indies fast bowlers produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan batsmen in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday — leaving fans in the stands and online shocked. All of the wickets were taken by West Indies’ pacemen, whose approach of pitching the ball short and often into the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection.

ALSO READ | ENG vs SA: Imran Tahir dismisses Jonny Bairstow for golden duck and memes follow

Advertising

As the Carribean forces stopped the opposition in just 21.4 overs, many took to Twitter to troll the players with memes. While some slammed them for forgetting it was a 50 over game, others lashed out at them failing to deal with short balls. As West Indies won by seven wickets defeating Pakistan in their second-lowest total in the World Cup, it’s raining memes online.

Sample these:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A picture from the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and the ministers is now a meme
2 Watch: UAE celebrates Narendra Modi’s swearing-in with his picture, flag on ADNOC building
3 Former PM points out media houses wrongly identified Bhutan PM, Indians apologise