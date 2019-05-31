‘Sabko batting mili’: Tweeple troll Pakistani batsmen after West Indies stopped them at 105

Cricket fans all across the globe are excited for the ICC World Cup 2019, however, the poor performance by the Pakistani batsmen left many in dismay. During the second match of the tournament against West Indies, the green brigade failed to make a mark and put up a grand total on the scoreboard as they were stalled for just 105 runs.
West Indies fast bowlers produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan batsmen in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday — leaving fans in the stands and online shocked. All of the wickets were taken by West Indies’ pacemen, whose approach of pitching the ball short and often into the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection.
As the Carribean forces stopped the opposition in just 21.4 overs, many took to Twitter to troll the players with memes. While some slammed them for forgetting it was a 50 over game, others lashed out at them failing to deal with short balls. As West Indies won by seven wickets defeating Pakistan in their second-lowest total in the World Cup, it’s raining memes online.
Sample these:
Pakistan batsmen to short pitch bowlers 😁 pic.twitter.com/Tn2WlOjn4p
— Waqas Khan (@WaqasKh08833104) May 31, 2019
Malala is better batsman than batsmen of Pakistan Cricket Team #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/oP1FVTEy1t
— Vijay Rana 🇮🇳 (@BeingVijayRana) May 31, 2019
List of Pakistani Batsmen who gets out on Short Ball#PAKvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/5y6FXKrvUr
— 🔥 💚PAKISTAN 💚 🔥 (@Sarcastifieded) May 31, 2019
Pakistani Cricket Fans be like pic.twitter.com/oS0A4SI04Z
— Rashid Malik (@TheRashooAwan) May 31, 2019
Pak batting line #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/0xvHGrODXd
— Hashir (@has_shirrr) May 31, 2019
Ohh congratulations 😎 #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/Tp6IBQABX0
— Anukul Das (@anukuldas1800) May 31, 2019
#CWC19 #PAKvWI #Pakistan
Pakistani batsmen right now pic.twitter.com/lWKeuqNJnH
— Shawn (@_____Shawn_____) May 31, 2019
Pakistani Batsman after playing 5 balls …👇👇😂😂😂#wivpak pic.twitter.com/CH2WmU3kIH
— Osaمa Choحan (@Chohan_bolta_he) May 31, 2019
Pakistani batsman after coming on pitch 🤔🤔#PAKvWI #WIvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/QkhPdHA8uj
— AhmadRazaOfficial (@_Ahmad_Says) May 31, 2019
Every Pakistani watching todays match #PAKvWI #WIvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/upXzCVuHWC
— The Stark (@Starkastic_guy) May 31, 2019
Reminds me of Pakistani batsmen! Itni jaldibaazi 😆#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/E1ifEmY1Gj
— Sir Nick! (@nick_sardana7) May 31, 2019
#PAKvWI
Meanwhile me… pic.twitter.com/droyBe0nB0
— Raghuveer Singh (@Raghuveer1002) May 31, 2019
Pakistan batsmen going in to bat.#WIvsPAK #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/93H4RoiWbt
— ѕнrαvαɴ (@heyshraone) May 31, 2019
Pakistan batsmen right now #WIvPAK #PAKvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oEGuboM8aZ
— Nick Thompson (@NickThompson20) May 31, 2019
Pakistan batsmen facing the short ball #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kdIB91ZxYj
— Jamie (@jaymartin17) May 31, 2019
Pakistani fans trying to control their tongue from abuses during #PAKvWI: pic.twitter.com/ASbR7bV9Jm
— Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) May 31, 2019
Pakistani team after seeing that next matches are more tough#WIvPAK #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/LEM47nHPkW
— SHIVAM TIWARI (@shivam_vedanta) May 31, 2019
Pakistan Fans Right Now 👇#PAKvWI #CWC19 #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/MjPUC1uBuj
— Godfather (@HamzaSayys) May 31, 2019
Pak fans after seeing that scorecard #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/wYqjZuFQpD
— Yash😊🏏 (@YashR06) May 31, 2019
Pak also lost the first match against West Indies in the 1992 world cup
Sarfraz: #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/XMGHMGEs04
— Farzan Tufail (@Farzantufail786) May 31, 2019