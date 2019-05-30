People defend Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after he was trolled for outfit at event

All ten skippers of the teams playing in the ICC World Cup 2019 met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry just before the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Ahead of the main event, the captains met with the monarch in the Buckingham Palace for a Garden Party. While most were seen wearing formal western attire, Pakistan’s captain stood out by wearing a traditional outfit with the team blazer on top.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Kohinoor memes and jokes emerge as Virat Kohli meets Queen ahead of World Cup 2019

Wearing the dark green official blazer over a simple white kurta-pyjamas, Sarfaraz Ahmed stood out.

Most fans from Pakistan felt proud of the meeting and praised the captain for wearing a traditional costume.

Way to go Sarfaraz! Check out PIA’s pride, our very own captain looking handsome as ever in our national dress and we wish the best of luck to team Pakistan! Break a leg! #PIA #CWC19 @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/zfxdPYlIsQ — PIA (@Official_PIA) May 30, 2019

What do you feel when you see your big brother standing proudly behind the Queen in national attire? Immense Pride.

No matter what the world says we will always believe in you and your hardwork. @SarfarazA_54 #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/vV7WlDoFnd — Ahsan Ahmed (@AhsanAh57549597) May 29, 2019

However, some were not very impressed and even took to social media to troll the Pakistani skipper. Leading the list was columnist Tarek Fatah, who ridiculed Ahmed and wrote, “I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume.”

Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does …? — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

Fatah’s tweets on the Pakistani captain quickly went viral online many slammed him for his obnoxious remark. Many defended Ahmed and lauded him for wearing the tradition outfit, while others questioned why one should always abide by western norms. Many also accused Fatah of having a “colonial hangover” and lashed out at him.

I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country’s dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England? — ketan Satnalia (@kesa1917) May 30, 2019

He is sticking to tradition; that’s in a way rebellious. Why follow the British code. Although it’s a different story, it’s brit games played in britain; who ruled us for Centuries. — Vadin (@SunBunAurPun) May 30, 2019

Honestly … Whats wrong with what he’s wearing… You can represent your country with traditional clothes… He did have a blazer on… I honestly don’t understand the craze for looking more like them and less like us… Either ways everybody looks 👍👍 — Nemesis♐ (@fara_s) May 30, 2019

Do not agree with you this time Tarek Saheb, if someone is wearing the national dress, Perfect. Let us come out of this slave mentality. Would have loved if Virat also had some Indian dress. Let is not criticise just for the sake of criticism — TheGodOfTruth (@anilca95) May 30, 2019

I am sure if the queen ever visits Pakistan or India she won’t wear Shalwar/Kameez or sarhi. There is no shame in wearing your traditional dress. And there is totally no harm in not poking your nose in some other person’s business. https://t.co/Xj7IWkoTy1 — ♡ (@fatilyEverafter) May 30, 2019

Now in the month of Ramadan, can’t say anything but I really wanted to.

Anyhow #Pakistan captain simply came in his cultural dress. Shalwar Kameez and the Team’s jacket. When the Queen wasn’t offended, why wud this drum beat itself?#CricketWorldCup https://t.co/cILgLEs8Ic — KA 🇵🇰 (@khurramar) May 30, 2019

Its called patriotism 🇵🇰 which you can never understand. #CWC19 https://t.co/0LCaPHr226 — Amna jabeen (@amnajabeen11) May 30, 2019

If Colonial Hangover were a person https://t.co/HGUmrrH1Ws — . (@BasKaroPlease) May 30, 2019

70 yrs after independence, some still haven’t come out of the slave mentality. https://t.co/qgSM6eLpCe — BBJ (@bbjthespectator) May 30, 2019

I’m not even Pakistani but I’m proud of this man for embracing his roots like this. Well done Sarfaraz! 👏 #respect https://t.co/N3lDxGSaPS — Binu🌸 (@aestheticallyFM) May 30, 2019

What’s more important here is that he is keeping is head high and representing his country. How does ot really matters what he wears? And what’s wrong in wearing the traditional clothes?

I think it’s very thoughtful.

#CWC2019 @ICC @TheRealPCB https://t.co/Qm8wuh8qO1 — Méğhâ Bíśhţ (@mebi31) May 30, 2019

You need to be some special kind of dimwit to criticize someone’s dress preference, and national dress in this case. You are no one to judge him. #SarfarazAhmed rocks! https://t.co/UiM9vhY1rZ — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) May 30, 2019

Tells a lot about his post colonial mentality that hasn’t came out of the slavery yet. 👇 https://t.co/NJAOxK0CKP — Salman Ahmad (@_ssaallmmaann) May 30, 2019