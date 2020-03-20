Follow Us:
An executive’s post on dealing with con-calls at home finds acceptance globally

Asking people not to worry or feel embarrassed about having kids and pets feature in the background, the executive wrote, "calls are boring and they need background music like your kids screaming or your dog barking. These are sounds of life ..."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2020 4:09:34 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus isolation, ccovid 19, covid 19 work from home, work from home, parents work from home, viral news, indian express Many people around the globe are working from home currently and video calls are more often than not being interrupted by kids in the background.

As more people across the world work from home to slow the spread of COVID-19, there is no shortage of challenges as people have pointed out before. Working parents have children at home since educational institutes have been closed in many nations, while others may have pets, and that means getting complete silence during a conference call is quite hard. Which might explain why one executive’s message on how to deal with it is being shared widely.

In his post on LinkedIn, Ramez Mohsen-Fawzi, who’s Managing Director of Janssen NAF in Middle-East and North Africa, argued that it was fine to have children and pet sounds in the background during a call.

“It’s ok if your kids voices appear on one of your calls! Guess what? It’s actually their home and their space and they’re deprived from sport activities and schooling, so the least we can do is to accept that situation!” he wrote.

Asking people not to worry or feel embarrassed about kids and pets appearing in background, he wrote, “calls are boring and they need background music like your kids screaming or your dog barking. These are sounds of life …”

Read the full post here:

The post comes at a time, when social media is abuzz with posts where parents are saying how difficult it is to have a full-time job and manage kids while being stuck at home. Many shared stories how video calls have been particularly difficult with children not understanding the gravity of it, while some shared shared how their ‘new colleagues failed‘.

As the post by Mohsen-Fawzi went viral across social media sites, many agreed with him and thanked him.

