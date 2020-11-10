Worker takes a bath in milk tub at dairy plant in Turkey; arrested after video goes viral

The video was recorded in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and shared on TikTok after which it went viral. (Source: @nedenttoldu/Twitter)

A worker’s TikTok stunt at a dairy plant in Turkey led to the plant being shut after the bizarre video of him bathing in a tub filled with milk went viral on social media.

The 11-second clip shows the worker merrily lying inside a vessel filled with milk. Time and again, he is seen taking a jug full of milk and pouring it on himself.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, the video was recorded in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and shared on TikTok after which it went viral. Following the incident, authorities issued a fine and the plant was shut down for “risking human health”, the news website reported.

Bir süt fabrikasında çekilen ve Tiktok’ta paylaşılan ‘süt banyosu’ videosu. Fabrikanın ‘Konya’da olduğu’ iddia ediliyor. pic.twitter.com/erkXhlX0yM — Neden TT oldu? (@nedenttoldu) November 5, 2020

The man in the video, identified as one Emre Sayar, and the one who shot the video have been arrested, the website stated. Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

#turkeyicecreams #turkeymilk Actually he would be a milky man by now? After atleast 1000dips. https://t.co/w7y80AYPto — Chandrasekara Raj Subbiah (@scsraj) November 9, 2020

kahveme süt ısıtırken videoyu izlemem süper oldu🤦🏼‍♀️ — nnerve (@nnerveaslan) November 5, 2020

Umudun; youtuber, tiktok,instagram fenomeni olmak amaci guden bir anlayisin hakim oldugu toplumda yasananlar malesef normal….😐🤔😣 — ToRnAdO #Deva 💧için buradayız! (@Azo_zero) November 5, 2020

