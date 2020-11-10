scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Bihar polls

Worker takes a bath in milk tub at dairy plant in Turkey; arrested after video goes viral

The man in the video Emre Sayar and the one who shared the clip on his TikTok account have both been arrested. Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 10, 2020 6:50:12 pm
Worker bathes Milk tiktok viral video, Turkey, Turkey tiktok viral videoThe video was recorded in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and shared on TikTok after which it went viral. (Source: @nedenttoldu/Twitter)

A worker’s TikTok stunt at a dairy plant in Turkey led to the plant being shut after the bizarre video of him bathing in a tub filled with milk went viral on social media.

The 11-second clip shows the worker merrily lying inside a vessel filled with milk. Time and again, he is seen taking a jug full of milk and pouring it on himself.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, the video was recorded in the Central Anatolian province of Konya and shared on TikTok after which it went viral. Following the incident, authorities issued a fine and the plant was shut down for “risking human health”, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

The man in the video, identified as one Emre Sayar, and the one who shot the video have been arrested, the website stated. Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement