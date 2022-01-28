scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Wordle fans thrilled at Google’s new search-based animation

Wordle, a crossword puzzle, has sharply risen in popularity ever since its launch in November 2020 by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 28, 2022 6:09:06 pm
Google wordle animation, Google Wordle, Wordle animation, Google wordle easter egg, Indian ExpressAs one types “Wordle”, the search engine shows an animation on the left side of the screen.

It seems like the world isn’t getting enough of Wordle. Recently, Google surprised Wordle fans after it introduced a special animated feature that appears when one searches “Wordle”.

As one types the word, the search engine shows an animation on the left side of the screen. The animation mimics the Wordle pattern and shows words like GOALIE and COLUMN appear, which finally form into “GOOGLE” in green colour. The feature can be observed on computer screens as well as phones.

Many Wordle fans are thrilled at this simple yet fun feature. Expressing their delight on discovering the animation, a Twitter user said, “When you google “wordle” the logo changes, this is bringing me so much joy y’all don’t even know”.

Some people have also confused it as a Google doodle but while doodle’s stay for a day, this search based animated feature has been up for a few days now.

Wordle, which is believed to be the first big trend of 2022, saw an unexpected surge in popularity after it was launched last November by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer. With Google’s new animation, the crossword game’s viral status has only been strengthened.

On Monday, the netizens expressed their disappointment as they struggled with the particularly difficult Wordle puzzle of the day. The collective frustration of game’s enthusiasts caused “Wordle 219 X” to trend.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle used a Wordle-inspired graphic to raise awareness about the impotence of wearing a mask to stop the spread of Covid-19.

