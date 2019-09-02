Statue resembling Donald Trump comes up in Melania’s home nation, pictures go viral

Toggle Menu
A large wooden sculpture that resembles US President Donald Trump has been erected in Slovenia, the home nation of his wife Melania. And even as photos of the unusual statue make the rounds of the internet, the residents of the village of Sela – which is north of the capital Ljubljana – say they have no idea why it is there.

Though the local sports and cultural society says that the statue is a version of the Statue of Liberty given its raised arm, the iconic navy blue suit and the red long tie with the blond hair makes it hard not to associate the statue with the US President.

According to Reuters, the creator of the statue Tomaz Schlegl said he had a clear vision and message in his mind, when he started the project. Sclegl said that he wanted to redesign the Statue of Liberty to remind people what it stood for and is also an attempt to comment on populist politics.

The statue, with the help of gears installed inside the head, can have two different facial expressions: a friendly humane one or a frightening one and is meant to reflect the hypocrisy of populist politics.

Here’s how people on the internet reacted to news of the statue:

Recently a statue of Melania Trump was also erected by a river near her hometown. But unlike the statue of the First Lady, the statue of Trump statue will not be a permanent fixture and will be donated.

