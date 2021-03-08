Women’s Day 2021: Google’s video doodle travels back to celebrate ‘firsts’ in women’s history

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2021, Google, through its video doodle, takes us on a journey celebrating a series of firsts in women’s history. Honouring the trailblazers of past, present and future, Google’s doodle highlights female pioneers who challenged the status quo in their times and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art and much more.

In its image, the portrayal of hands pays homage to these heroes who have opened doors for generations of women and have overcome obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy.

It celebrates suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more and accentuates their achievements. While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, it says, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue.

These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken.

International Women’s Day, celebrated for over a century now, is observed on March 8 every year. This day is a symbol to celebrate the historic journey women around the world have taken to better their lives. First celebrated in 1911, the International Women’s Day is held across the world to recognise women’s achievements, raise awareness about women’s equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge. It indicates that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”. This year, we can all choose to challenge everything that has been holding us back, and become better allies.