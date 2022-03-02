‘Is this seat taken?’: Women surprises friend on her 90th birthday

A wholesome video of a woman surprising her friend on her 90th birthday is going viral on social media. In the 37-second video, one can see a red-haired elderly woman approaching another woman at a restaurant. As she approaches her friend, the red-haired woman asks her oblivious friend, “Is this seat taken?”. As her friend looks up to respond, she immediately bursts into tears and covers her face.

The onlookers burst into laughter and smiles as they watch the endearing reunion. After recovering from the pleasant surprise both women embrace each other and cry tears of joy. The undated video was originally posted by a user who goes by the handle @nicolecasperr on TikTok. Now, it is being shared across social media.

The text on the video says, “Here’s the moment my grandma’s best friend came and surprised her for her 90th birthday”. Shared by the Good News Correspondent on Instagram, the video has been viewed almost six lakh times and has gathered almost 10,000 comments.

In the comments, many people have expressed their surprise at the long-lasting friendship of both the women shown in the video. Commenting on their bond, an Instagram user wrote, “Friendship back in the days are different, being able to keep in touch without relying on technology is something else, so glad they could see each other”. Another person echoed this sentiment and commented, “What a true friendship. You can see by their reactions. ”.