Women share that one piece of advice they would give to their younger self

An academic in Philadelphia asked her followers on Twitter to share anything they would want to tell their ’20-something self’. Responding to Nyasha Junior’s tweet, many women shared serious and hilarious things they would tell their younger self.

If you are a 40+ woman, what one piece of advice would you give to your 20-something self? pic.twitter.com/igZCFoFsAP — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) September 16, 2018

From comments such as ‘not chasing someone who doesn’t want you’ to ‘working for happiness’, there was a lot of advice the older women wished they could give to their younger self.

You don’t have to give up any of yourself for the right person. — Andi Cumbo-Floyd (@andilit) September 16, 2018

Write your name on the bottom of every document you produce at work, when volunteering and keep a copy for yourself. Keep track of every accomplishment, no one else will. — Dat Historian, BA MA M1 (@AbenaKJohn) September 17, 2018

1. Be less afraid to work for your own happiness.

2. Go on vacation and take cute pictures.

3. Stop thinking so much about the man you love, either he is yours or he isn’t, it isn’t much you can do to change that.

4. Go ahead and try, the worst they can say is no. — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) September 16, 2018

Never chase anyone who doesn’t want you. Not a job, not a love interest – you will always be begging for their attention. Go where you’re wanted, make your own opportunities, and never wait for someone to ask you to do what you want to do. Don’t forget your worth! — Lauri Lynnxe Murphy (@lynnxe) September 16, 2018

Take some more chances.

Be a little less “practical” and take that trip.

Lose the toxic friends sooner rather than later. Keep the good ones closer.

Compliment yourself more, like you would a friend.

Words hurt so remember that when fighting.

Love happens more than once. — Anne with an “e” (@mrsmaris) September 16, 2018

Question the story you’ve told yourself about yourself. Try things, even if you’ve told yourself you won’t like it or won’t be good at it. Save $ every paycheck, even if it’s only $10. — When Doves Cry (@PupsherLive) September 16, 2018

You don’t have to set yourself on fire to keep anyone else warm. And stick to the original plan. Don’t let anyone talk you out of it. — Meat Virginia (@themeatvirginia) September 16, 2018

Find the energy to love yourself first. Don’t look for love in men, friends or children you’re not ready to have. Save more money. Exercise more and eat better foods. — Gucci on my booty (@Senterstage) September 16, 2018

