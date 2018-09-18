Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Women share that one piece of advice they would give to their younger self

Author and professor Nyasha Junior tweeted out asking her followers to share anything they would want to tell their '20-something self'. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and many women shared serious and hilarious things they would tell their younger self.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 6:43:07 pm
things to tell younger self, women share things they would tell their younger self, woman, regrets Women share the things they wish they could tell their younger selves. (Source: Getty Images)

An academic in Philadelphia asked her followers on Twitter to share anything they would want to tell their ’20-something self’. Responding to Nyasha Junior’s  tweet, many women shared serious and hilarious things they would tell their younger self.

From comments such as ‘not chasing someone who doesn’t want you’ to ‘working for happiness’, there was a lot of advice the older women wished they could give to their younger self.

What would you tell your younger self? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Watch Now
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Buzzing Now
Advertisement