Been threatened after saying NO to a man? Women share SCARY stories on Twitter

Many woman shared their story of being threatened or attacked by a man they said no to. (Source: Getty Images) Many woman shared their story of being threatened or attacked by a man they said no to. (Source: Getty Images)

The #MeToo campaign opened a lot of locked doors for both men and women, who in some way or the other experienced sexual abuse. However, a single campaign is not enough to remove sexual predators and it won’t be wrong to say that women continue to experience harassment in some way or the other.

Dwelling on the same, author of fantasy trilogy The Falconer Elizabeth May took to Twitter and asked women whether they have ever had frightening responses from men who they rejected or whose advances they ignored.

In her tweet, she wrote, “Hi ladies! RT if you’ve have had a frightening response from a man when you’ve rebuffed, rejected, or otherwise ignored his advances. If you feel comfortable enough to share your experience in the comments, I want to hear you.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and many started responding to the tweet with traumatic and horrific stories.

Hi ladies! RT if you’ve have had a frightening response from a man when you’ve rebuffed, rejected, or otherwise ignored his advances. If you feel comfortable enough to share your experience in the comments, I want to hear you. — Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) May 21, 2018

While some women revealed stories of verbal and physical abuse, others mentioned seeking help from authorities and police to avoid the situation. “Twitter doesn’t have enough characters to adequately answer this.

What woman hasn’t gone thru this?” and “A man attacked me right after I told him I just wanted us to be friends, he pushed me down, grabbed my wrists and, as I yelled ‘No!’ he whispered ‘You saying ‘no’ turns me on more’. I don’t really remember how I managed to escape, but I did,” were some of the comments on the tweet.

A man attacked me right after I told him I just wanted us to be friends, he pushed me down, grabbed my wrists and, as I yelled “No!” he whispered “You saying ‘no’ turns me on more”. I don’t really remember how I managed to escape, but I did. — J.P. (@JoeyJPTerror) May 21, 2018

Someone I met on Twitter a few years ago. We spent some time together and I realised there was no chemistry from my side. When I told him that, furious screaming, demands that he come to my house and talk it through (nope) and an abusive text barrage as a finale. — Bitsy von Muffling (@KateOfHysteria) May 21, 2018

My ex changed his mind after dumping me, then wouldn’t stop contacting me for the next 6 months. Phone calls, texts (even though he said he’d deleted my number) letters, facebook messages, emails (to multiple addresses). Scary to know a guy is obsessed & won’t accept “no”. — #RepealThe8th (@RoseTintMyWorId) May 21, 2018

Too many to count. Some of the worst ones were when I worked at a bar during uni, it was usually men twice my age, and I didn’t get to work behind the relative safety of the bar because I had to sell shots on a tray, my manager told me “Just let them touch you, you’ll sell more” — Alex (@AlexLHardaker) May 21, 2018

Working at a pub just out of uni. One guy who worked there mistook my friendliness for romantic interest. After repeated refusals for dates he started getting in my way behind the bar, grabbing my arse in front of customers & touching me constantly despite me telling him not to- — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) May 21, 2018

I ended up running into a neighbors yard and basically hiding in a bush until he went away. Oh – and the whole time he’s yelling “where are you going? I just want to talk with you!” — ℍ𝕖𝕪 𝕃𝕠𝕝𝕒 🌊 (@loveheylola) May 21, 2018

I declined to give my number to a man who pulled up alongside me in his car (I was walking) and he proceeded to drive alongside me for the next four blocks yelling obscenities and threats at me. — Britni de la Cretaz ⚾️ (@britnidlc) May 21, 2018

Have you ever faced something threatening after rejecting a man? Tell us in the comments section below.

