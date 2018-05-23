Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Been threatened after saying NO to a man? Women share SCARY stories on Twitter

While the #MeToo campaign brought out a lot of stories, there are still many that are yet to be told. Author Elizabeth May asked women to share responses from men who they turned down, and the responses were really scary.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 9:58:32 pm
women sexual abuse story, women share sexual abuse story, abuse story Twitter, women abuse story twitter, viral stories, abuse stories, indian express, indian express news Many woman shared their story of being threatened or attacked by a man they said no to. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

The #MeToo campaign opened a lot of locked doors for both men and women, who in some way or the other experienced sexual abuse. However, a single campaign is not enough to remove sexual predators and it won’t be wrong to say that women continue to experience harassment in some way or the other.

Dwelling on the same, author of fantasy trilogy The Falconer Elizabeth May took to Twitter and asked women whether they have ever had frightening responses from men who they rejected or whose advances they ignored.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Women and men flood social media with stories of sexual abuse

In her tweet, she wrote, “Hi ladies! RT if you’ve have had a frightening response from a man when you’ve rebuffed, rejected, or otherwise ignored his advances. If you feel comfortable enough to share your experience in the comments, I want to hear you.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and many started responding to the tweet with traumatic and horrific stories.

While some women revealed stories of verbal and physical abuse, others mentioned seeking help from authorities and police to avoid the situation. “Twitter doesn’t have enough characters to adequately answer this.
What woman hasn’t gone thru this?” and “A man attacked me right after I told him I just wanted us to be friends, he pushed me down, grabbed my wrists and, as I yelled ‘No!’ he whispered ‘You saying ‘no’ turns me on more’. I don’t really remember how I managed to escape, but I did,” were some of the comments on the tweet.

Have you ever faced something threatening after rejecting a man? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now