Watch: Women prank their husbands by making them wear the same shirt

There is rarely anything which is more entertaining than a harmless prank. A video of one such prank, in which a group of women trick their husbands into wearing identical shirts on a restaurant outing, is going viral on Twitter.

The wholesome prank video shows how one by one, four men in black and white polo shirts arrive with their partners at the restaurant.

ALSO READ | Cabin crew plays ball with surprise narco check as man pranks girlfriend in unique proposal

Initially, they look surprised when they see their friends wearing the same shirt but as they realise that they have been pranked, they burst into laughter.

A group of women all bought their husbands the same shirt and didn’t tell them…🤣 pic.twitter.com/cWXRY16E2x — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) July 24, 2022

Ladies I applaud you for making this happen, I can see pranks like this spreading like wildfire – it could go global. Shout out to the guys as well for taking it in good humour 😃😃😃 — Carol Jones (@CJ83672372) July 24, 2022

That happened on our holiday this year ! Except it wasn’t us the wives who bought them – the Husbands bought them sneakily !! pic.twitter.com/xL2iHOBl7U — DebbieMullins (@DebbieMullins18) July 24, 2022

Happened me on holiday 😐 pic.twitter.com/wtqnYBC7Kz — Dean (@deanomac55) July 24, 2022

I worked for a small company where one of the bigger bosses always wore plaid shirts. One day, we all wore plaid shirts and it took him a few hours to get the joke. We had to send in the dog in one for him to finally see it. — kat (@samkat59) July 24, 2022

I had a very small college class where our instructor always wore a blazer, argyle sweater, collared shirt, and jeans. We all showed up with the same outfit on April Fool’s Day. Fortunately, he got it pretty quickly. — ☢️ Patricia Wallinga Containment Zone ☢️ (@pwallinga) July 24, 2022

I worked at a design firm where the cfo always wore a blue Oxford shirt and rep tie. One Halloween, so did most of the staff.. and made a video about it. Hilarious! Luckily he felt flattered! — NaniMarie (@NaniWrites) July 24, 2022

The undated video, which was reportedly shot in Dubai, was posted on Twitter by a popular account named Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10). Soon, the video went viral and got over 9.4 million views and over 3.6 lakh likes in just a day.

In the comments section, many people wrote that they too have either done or have fallen for a similar prank. A Twitter user wrote, “I worked for a small company where one of the bigger bosses always wore plaid shirts. One day, we all wore plaid shirts and it took him a few hours to get the joke. We had to send in the dog in one for him to finally see it.”

Another person wrote, “I had a very small college class where our instructor always wore a blazer, argyle sweater, collared shirt, and jeans. We all showed up with the same outfit on April Fool’s Day. Fortunately, he got it pretty quickly.”