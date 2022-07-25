scorecardresearch
Watch: Women prank their husbands by making them wear the same shirt

The now-viral video was reportedly taken in Dubai.

July 25, 2022
There is rarely anything which is more entertaining than a harmless prank. A video of one such prank, in which a group of women trick their husbands into wearing identical shirts on a restaurant outing, is going viral on Twitter.

The wholesome prank video shows how one by one, four men in black and white polo shirts arrive with their partners at the restaurant.

ALSO READ |Cabin crew plays ball with surprise narco check as man pranks girlfriend in unique proposal

Initially, they look surprised when they see their friends wearing the same shirt but as they realise that they have been pranked, they burst into laughter.

The undated video, which was reportedly shot in Dubai, was posted on Twitter by a popular account named Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10). Soon, the video went viral and got over 9.4 million views and over 3.6 lakh likes in just a day.

In the comments section, many people wrote that they too have either done or have fallen for a similar prank. A Twitter user wrote, “I worked for a small company where one of the bigger bosses always wore plaid shirts. One day, we all wore plaid shirts and it took him a few hours to get the joke. We had to send in the dog in one for him to finally see it.”

Another person wrote, “I had a very small college class where our instructor always wore a blazer, argyle sweater, collared shirt, and jeans. We all showed up with the same outfit on April Fool’s Day. Fortunately, he got it pretty quickly.”

