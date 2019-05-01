Women kiss in front of Italian anti-LGBTQIA+ politician; picture goes viral

Toggle Menu
Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini was caught off-guard when two women unexpectedly kissed in front of him while he was taking a selfie with them. The far-right leader of the League is often criticised for his conservative views on homosexuality and the picture was a mark of protest.

According to the Independent, the photograph was clicked when Salvini was attending a rally at Caltanissetta in Sicily in support of a fellow member of ruling League party’s bid for mayor. The two women approached him pretending to be supporters of the politician’s party. However, when Salvini posed for the selfie, the women turned around to kiss, clearly leaving the politician surprised.

The two students, who were identified as Gaia and Matilde, shared the picture on their social media account with a caption that translates to, “Hello friend.” However, the politician, in response to the women, too shared the picture with a caption that read, “Greetings, peace and good sisters.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the picture to go viral, with many lauding the two students for the peaceful protest.

According to the news website, the kiss was an act of protest against the politician’s attendance at an upcoming event — World Congress of Families in Verona — that promotes traditional family values and condemns Italian LGBT groups.

