Women in Nicaragua take part in baby bump competition. Watch video

Showing off baby bumps, pregnant women in Nicaragua’s capital Managua participated in a baby bump competition on Monday. There were 19 entries in the competition held on the day Nicaragua celebrates Mother’s Day.
A clip shared by Reuters showed three women standing on a stage showing their baby bumps. A pregnant woman sitting on a chair in the hall was also seen moving to the beats. The event coordinator was seen measuring a woman’s baby bump while people were heard cheering aloud. The coordinator announced her as the winner and presented the prizes.
Pregnant women in Nicaragua size up for biggest baby bump competition pic.twitter.com/w8EZbw8wRd
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2022
Nine-month pregnant Leyla Rebeca Hernandez won the competition and her belly, according to EAC News, measured 57 centimetres (22 inches). She received a refrigerator, baby products, and 5,000 cordobas ($130 US) for winning the competition.
Hernandez told Reuters, “All my friends told me to participate because they saw that my belly is big. They told me I would win and that I should take part in the competition. So, I did what they said and here I am.”
I’m glad this is the news for today.
Not war, not politics, just this.
— Verónica (@vorozcon) June 1, 2022
I love this with all my heart https://t.co/nQ3rRD2pkg
— mama domino (@cutelilopossum) June 1, 2022
The clip shared on Wednesday has garnered more than 4 lakh views so far. Netizens were delighted to see glimpses of the baby bump competition. “I’m glad this is the news for today. Not war, not politics, just this,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “I love this with all my heart.”
