Women in Nicaragua take part in baby bump competition. Watch video

Showing off baby bumps, pregnant women in Nicaragua’s capital Managua participated in a baby bump competition on Monday. There were 19 entries in the competition held on the day Nicaragua celebrates Mother’s Day.

A clip shared by Reuters showed three women standing on a stage showing their baby bumps. A pregnant woman sitting on a chair in the hall was also seen moving to the beats. The event coordinator was seen measuring a woman’s baby bump while people were heard cheering aloud. The coordinator announced her as the winner and presented the prizes.

Watch the video here”

Nine-month pregnant Leyla Rebeca Hernandez won the competition and her belly, according to EAC News, measured 57 centimetres (22 inches). She received a refrigerator, baby products, and 5,000 cordobas ($130 US) for winning the competition.

Hernandez told Reuters, “All my friends told me to participate because they saw that my belly is big. They told me I would win and that I should take part in the competition. So, I did what they said and here I am.”

I’m glad this is the news for today.

Not war, not politics, just this. — Verónica (@vorozcon) June 1, 2022

I love this with all my heart https://t.co/nQ3rRD2pkg — mama domino (@cutelilopossum) June 1, 2022

The clip shared on Wednesday has garnered more than 4 lakh views so far. Netizens were delighted to see glimpses of the baby bump competition. “I’m glad this is the news for today. Not war, not politics, just this,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “I love this with all my heart.”