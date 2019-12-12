Woman’s swift response foils phone theft attempt, netizens laud her bravery

Viewed over one lakh times, the 42-second video features Alma looking around the shopping aisle when a man and a woman sneak up behind her. Viewed over one lakh times, the 42-second video features Alma looking around the shopping aisle when a man and a woman sneak up behind her.

A woman’s swift reaction and awareness thwarted an attempt by a man to steal her phone from her handbag at a grocery store, winning her praise online after the video went viral on social media. The video of the incident was posted by the Johannesburg-based woman Alma M along with a caption that read, “Today a guy stole my phone. Then I stole it back. Zip up your handbags ladies.”

ALSO READ | Store manager praised after lunging to save baby who fell off shop’s counter

Viewed over one lakh times, the 42-second video shows Alma looking around the shopping aisle when a man and a woman sneak up behind her. Moments later, the man can be seen stealing the phone from her handbag. However, the attentive woman quickly snatches back the phone and confronts the man.

Watch the video here:

Today a guy stole my phone. Then I stole it from back. Zip up your handbags ladies. pic.twitter.com/8aRANJi4H4 — Alma M (@AlmaMMCG) December 10, 2019

Alma later tweeted an update about filing a case over the incident. “Opened a case at Sandton SAPS. It took some convincing. They said the car’s reg number would be circulated.”

I opened a case at Sandton SAPS. It took some convincing. They said the car’s reg number would be circulated. They wanted me to have my phone blacklisted to get a case number. Un-blacklisting takes 14 days. I wasn’t willing.

Blue Hyundai I20, BN 01 FZ GP https://t.co/rn60HScbTh — Alma M (@AlmaMMCG) December 11, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many lauding the woman for her prompt reaction to the thief. “You didn’t steal it back, you took it back girl! Good for you!!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

I like how you grabbed it back right there and then ! Glad they didnt try to harm you ! — Setlogolo sa Batlhaping ba ga Maidi.. (@Keaorata13) December 11, 2019

Good on you. Quick reactions — 40 year old Introvert (@craig_immelman) December 10, 2019

You didn’t steal it back, you took it back girl! Good for you!! — Sli ⚡️ (@Quaint_Coquet) December 11, 2019

You’re brave… Well done — The Fifs.. (@fiiilwe_) December 11, 2019

Well done Alma! These thieves aren’t shy! — The Baker 🇿🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇬🇪🇸 🇳🇦 🇷🇼 🇲🇿 (@TheBaker_za) December 11, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd