Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Woman’s swift response foils phone theft attempt, netizens laud her bravery

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many lauding the woman for her prompt reaction to the thief. "You didn’t steal it back, you took it back girl! Good for you!!" read one of the many comments on the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2019 6:41:36 pm
man steals phone from woman, woman catches man stealing phone viral video, Viewed over one lakh times, the 42-second video features Alma looking around the shopping aisle when a man and a woman sneak up behind her.

A woman’s swift reaction and awareness thwarted an attempt by a man to steal her phone from her handbag at a grocery store, winning her praise online after the video went viral on social media. The video of the incident was posted by the Johannesburg-based woman Alma M along with a caption that read, “Today a guy stole my phone. Then I stole it back. Zip up your handbags ladies.”

ALSO READ | Store manager praised after lunging to save baby who fell off shop’s counter

Viewed over one lakh times, the 42-second video shows Alma looking around the shopping aisle when a man and a woman sneak up behind her. Moments later, the man can be seen stealing the phone from her handbag. However, the attentive woman quickly snatches back the phone and confronts the man.

Watch the video here:

Alma later tweeted an update about filing a case over the incident. “Opened a case at Sandton SAPS. It took some convincing. They said the car’s reg number would be circulated.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many lauding the woman for her prompt reaction to the thief. “You didn’t steal it back, you took it back girl! Good for you!!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement