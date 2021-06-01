‘Why does my brain do that?’: This woman’s rant on forgetting good dreams is too relatable

Dreams are inherently bizarre. Most could give Bollywood movies a run for their money. And yet, we’re left almost always scrambling for their pieces when we wake up. Now, one woman’s viral rant on forgetting her best dreams has caught the entire internet in agreement.

Youtuber and Instagrammer Hayley Morris shared a hilarious skit on Instagram reels, where she is having a conversation with her brain as she tries to recollect her dream. In the video, Morris wakes up telling her brain that she has had the best dream. However, when she tries to recall the dream, her brain holds a board that says ‘Hayley’s Dream’ and sets it on fire. When Morris protests her brain burning the dream, it asks her what dream is she even talking about. She accuses it of destroying the memory of her dream and frustrated, exclaims, “it’s completely gone!”

Morris shared the video with the caption wondering why she remembered the bad dreams for days but the good ones disappeared within seconds. “Someone tell me why I remember every terrible dream I have for days but all the good ones disappear within seconds of waking up?!,” wrote the creator. “My alarm went off this morning just as my dream was rounding off and I missed the ending and was well annoyed 😂 not a scooby what that dream was now though… brain destroyed that pretty fast 🧠👀”

Since being shared, the clip has more than 2 million views and 1.5 lakh likes. Hundreds of users also commented they related to this annoying habit of their brains and hated when this happened.