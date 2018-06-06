‘She will NOT be missed’: Woman’s SHOCKING obituary by her children upsets Twitterati

What are your thoughts after reading the harsh message on the woman’s obituary? (Source: Getty Images) What are your thoughts after reading the harsh message on the woman’s obituary? (Source: Getty Images)

In a tragic picture that seems to have shook many online viewers, the obituary of Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk), which first appeared in the Redwood Gazette, had a harsh message from her kids Gina and Jay. Born on March 19, 1938, the woman – who resided in Springfield, Minn – was brutally criticised by her children for leaving their father and marrying his brother.

While the first two paragraphs gave a basic introduction about Dehmlow, it was what came afterwards that left many shocked. It read, “In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California,” followed by “She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were raised by her parents in Clements, Mr and Mrs Joseph Schunk.” Soon, the obituary caught people’s attention on Twitter and went viral.

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

While some seemed to be pretty shocked after reading the obituary and joked about never upsetting the children, others backed Dehmlow stating that everyone makes mistakes and they should be forgiven. Here are some of the reactions:

Passive aggressive? Nah, just aggressive. Be good to your children ‘cause they have the last word. #nextlevel #kathleendehmlow pic.twitter.com/u8zxx8rXQA — Jeri Young (@jeriyoungWSJ) June 5, 2018

Let us say half of these allegations are true. 100% unnecessary. Shame to those that published this trash. https://t.co/5rMY6TdZai — David Bellavia (@DavidBellavia) June 5, 2018

It takes courage to tell the truth. Just because someone is dead, doesn’t mean they become a saint, and there’s no rule saying a child must forgive an abusive, unloving parenthttps://t.co/0eSKoSVnbG — hereforthedoughnuts (@groth_rubini) June 5, 2018

I always thought the worst last line in an obit was “he was identified by his dental records” until I read this https://t.co/noT3uheIJy — Chris Miller (@Cmillstrib) June 5, 2018

GOOD HEAVENS ALMIGHTY. This is why you gotta be a good person; because you can’t have people waiting to flex big disrespect on you when you can’t defend yourself lol https://t.co/lVIPH6ksql — BlocBoy EJ (@tokthadon) June 5, 2018

Moral of story: Do better by the people who will one day write your obituary. https://t.co/OgUTz3Vp0G — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) June 5, 2018

Apparently, I will have to buy a $75 subscription to the Redwood Falls Gazette to follow all the letters to the editor that are coming. — MyLittleBloggie (@MyLittleBloggie) June 5, 2018

What are your thoughts after reading the obituary? Tell us in the comments below.

