‘That’s how you ask someone out’: Woman’s ‘how it started, how it’s going’ engagement post wins hearts

Social media users often use the popular meme template, “How it started”, “How it’s going” to poke fun at things or show how their life is going. A woman recently used the template to show how she got engaged to a man who had asked her out in a direct message on Twitter and it is being loved by netizens.

Twitter user Sarah Weaver shared a photograph with her fiancé along with the screenshot of the first message he had sent her. The message apparently sent on Twitter read, “Hey again! Would you be interested in letting me take you on a date sometime? We have a lot in common and I think we’d enjoy getting to know each other. I don’t live terribly far from Hillsdale. I’d be happy to drive down sometime and buy you dinner if you were up for it?”

how it started how it’s going 💍 pic.twitter.com/tnzsb36Frk — Sarah Weaver 💍 (@SarahHopeWeaver) January 9, 2023

The woman also shared their adorable photograph and a picture of her engagement ring in the comments section. Declaring her love, she tweeted, “Can’t wait to love you forever, Chase!!!” The tweet soon gained traction online as users gained insights on how to respectfully ask a woman for a date. A user commented, “love to see a good guy respectfully shoot his shot and actually score congrats!”

Another user wrote, “First thought when I see DMs like that: ‘BLOCK HIM OMG HE’S A STALKER AND HE KNOWS WHERE YOU LIVE!’Thank you for reminding me that sometimes the worst-case scenario isn’t certain by default. Congratulations. Side note – blacksmithing is a totally b** trade!” A third user commented, “This is an incredible first message and I wish more men would take note… if you’re romantically interested in someone on here, do not be obtuse. It’s aggravating to guess at someone’s intentions. Actually say the word date. Make a plan. Watch your odds increase.” Another comment read, “what a gorgeous ring – and THAT’S how you ask someone out congratulations!!”

The popular meme started trending on social media in 2020 with many users sharing photos of how it was ‘going’ and how it ‘ended’. The meme template – similar to the expectation vs reality trend – witnessed users sharing before and after photo, with positive messages ranging from accomplishments to developments in relationships.