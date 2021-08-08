Watch: Woman’s hilarious reaction to ‘flying baby’ has netizens amused

Interestingly, some netizens also fell for the prank.

A video of a woman reacting to a baby floating in air courtesy balloons has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media.

The 8-second clip was re-shared on Twitter by user @MackBeckyComedy along with a caption that read, “The baby is flying!”

Garnering over 5 million views, the clip features a woman running towards a baby with balloons tied to her back and floating in the air. “Emerson! Oh my gosh! Get her!” the woman screams as she goes to rescue the little girl suspended by a bunch of balloons. However, at that very moment, a man steps forward, revealing that it was him holding the baby and not the balloons.

Watch the video here:

The baby is flying! 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/5YiFEH5qHt — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 4, 2021

The video was re-shared on the microblogging site by many other users, who were quite amused by the balloon prank. ” I love how chilled the baby was,” tweeted a user.

Interestingly, some also fell for the prank and actually thought that the baby was flying. “I realized the baby wasn’t flying the 5th time I watched it,” tweeted another.

I realized the baby wasn’t flying the 5th time I watched it lol 🙈💓 — 💋 EgyptianRoyalT💋 (@EgyGoddessCleo2) August 5, 2021

The baby is flying! 😆 needed more balloons. I love how chilled the baby was. pic.twitter.com/WN3XwL8n9G — Benjamin White (@gntlmnking) August 6, 2021

I am stunned that there is even a single negative comment about this fun Dad. Dang people, lighten up. I think it’s hilarious. He pulled it off pretty well; I mean, I guess it wasn’t staged? Whatever. I think it’s adorable. — Diane Vellandurai (@dizie61) August 6, 2021

Right? How are they not seeing that ? — LM (@lori_lm) August 6, 2021

You know! — omambala #OnyeDot (@omambalab) August 6, 2021