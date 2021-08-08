scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 08, 2021
Watch: Woman’s hilarious reaction to ‘flying baby’ has netizens amused

The video was re-tweeted by many other users, who were quite amused by the balloon prank. "I love how chilled the baby was," a user said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2021 1:07:33 pm
Grandma reaction baby floating balloons, flying baby viral video, flying baby trending, balloon prank, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsInterestingly, some netizens also fell for the prank.

A video of a woman reacting to a baby floating in air courtesy balloons has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media.

The 8-second clip was re-shared on Twitter by user @MackBeckyComedy along with a caption that read, “The baby is flying!”

Garnering over 5 million views, the clip features a woman running towards a baby with balloons tied to her back and floating in the air. “Emerson! Oh my gosh! Get her!” the woman screams as she goes to rescue the little girl suspended by a bunch of balloons. However, at that very moment, a man steps forward, revealing that it was him holding the baby and not the balloons.

Watch the video here:

The video was re-shared on the microblogging site by many other users, who were quite amused by the balloon prank. ” I love how chilled the baby was,” tweeted a user.

Interestingly, some also fell for the prank and actually thought that the baby was flying. “I realized the baby wasn’t flying the 5th time I watched it,” tweeted another.

