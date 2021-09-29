Woman takes mom diagnosed with dementia for trip to Ireland, viral video leaves netizens in tears

A viral video of a woman taking her mother on a 10-day trip to Ireland before her dementia could completely take over has left netizens teary-eyed.

When Stephanie Martin, whose mother was diagnosed with frontal temporal dementia, was informed by the doctor that her mother has only a few years before she would completely lose her memory, the daughter decided to make the most of those moments. Planning a trip to Ireland, Martin took her mother to see the Cliffs of Moher — a place her mother had always wanted to see.

Taking to Instagram, Martin shared some of her favourite moments from their 10-day trip along with a caption that read, “My sweet momma was diagnosed with frontal temporal dementia a few years ago. The doctors said she had about 6-8 years before she would completely forget who we were. She always wanted to see the Cliffs of Moher, so I got her on a jet plane and made it happen.”

Watch the video here:

In the 17-second video, which is a compilation of some of their favourite moments from the trip, the mother is seen enjoying several locations such as the cliff and the beach along with her family. At times, she is also recorded tearing up or breaking down.

Since being shared online, the clip shared by Martin has garnered over 2 million views and 97,000 likes and also caught the attention of the popular Twitter page @GoodNewsCorrespondent, which reshared the viral clip.

“I’m bawling watching this. So much love and awe and wonder,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip, while another said that these moments were “priceless”.