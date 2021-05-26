Woman’s heartfelt post thanking man who returned her lost laptop goes viral

Sharing how her laptop was her "entire business", a worried Morris ran to the train conductor to inform him about the lost property.

Finding a lost laptop is something that seldom happens. However, a woman in the UK found herself in an extremely fortunate situation when a man came to return the laptop she had forgotten in the metro.

In an appreciation post, Daisy Morris took to LinkedIn to narrate the incident and thanked the man, who returned her the lost laptop. “This morning I got off the tube, walked halfway up the platform and realised my rucksack with my laptop inside was still on the tube that had just left the platform,” Morris began the post, which has now gone viral on the social networking website.

Sharing how her laptop was her “entire business”, a worried Morris ran to the train conductor to inform him about the lost property. However, his response that it could take over 7 days to hear back from the authorities only left her more disheartened.

Without any option left, Morris went to buy a new laptop when she received an unexpected call. “I then got a call from a guy asking if my name was Daisy, and told me he’d seen my name on my laptop screen and googled me, found my LinkedIn profile and had my laptop at Shadwell station.”

Considering herself lucky, Morris even offered to pay the man, who refused to take the money, saying that it was a normal thing to do. “I wanted to share this story because there’s a lot of negativity in the world atm and this whole situation my heart really bloody warm,” Morris wrote while concluding the post.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 23,000 likes and is flooded with people amazed by the man’s gesture. “WOW. No words! Reading this gave me goosebumps – there really are some incredible people out there and this story could have ended so differently,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.