Why a woman’s meme on garlic got so much attention and what is ‘elephant garlic’?

Artist and Twitter user Monyee Chau (@monyeeart) shared a meme to show there can be never enough garlic in a dish but the size of garlic cloves in her hand caused the image to be widely shared on social media.

Showing two huge cloves of garlic in her palm, she wrote that’s what she used when the recipe said “use two cloves of garlic”. However, many claimed they had never seen such oversized garlic before and the tweet got over 2.5 lakh tweets.

With many baffled whether the garlic was real or the result of a camera trick, she wrote that she had got it from a local Asian Grocery supermarket and had never seen them before.

recipe: use two cloves of garlic

me: got it pic.twitter.com/WdfXwfXxwg — 敏儀 | BLM #JunkTerrorLaw (@monyeeart) August 17, 2020

People who love garlic in their food said they would also like to get the same garlic and asked her where she got it from.

I would like 500kgs of that stuff https://t.co/qehmwjFnNc — Saurabh Shrivastava (@saurabhshri_) August 19, 2020

There’s no such thing as too much garlic. https://t.co/VmFwi4YijR — Cherry vs. The Homosapiens Agenda (@jacquesadit118) August 19, 2020

Finally the correct amount of garlic to start with https://t.co/rnRum7bOY4 — D, a.k.a. Crius (@the_kilt_thief) August 19, 2020

I’ve never seen one so big omg I want one where do I find these??? https://t.co/A6URx61KFG — Lip Gloss Queen (@Wrapfiqah_) August 18, 2020

As someone who uses garlic a lot, I want a lifetime supply of this https://t.co/9FFMfWDpAr — Quo Warrantine (@atty_lp) August 18, 2020

Accurate. Also, where can I find garlic this size? Asking for a friend who is me. https://t.co/lg9AbzWvJM — 𝔹𝕒’𝕒𝕝 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕕 is #writing and #antifa (@gnjoneswriter) August 18, 2020

Yo…where did you get those pic.twitter.com/GQVxx5oAeD — HICook (@HI_Darius) August 18, 2020

@JWScotten @SarahScotten12 you don’t measure garlic by the clove… you measure it by the heart. https://t.co/uCa5SgUQb9 — Betsy 🍍 (@_betsylynne) August 18, 2020

This is me though. Also anybody know where I can find garlic that was clearly grown in a giant’s garden? https://t.co/OZvczRFjGQ — aagutu saagutu (@pappuchaaru) August 19, 2020

However, people who had used this version of garlic before identified it as elephant garlic, which is milder than the smaller garlic. They also pointed out that using excess of it results in the food tasting more like leek than garlic.

If that’s elephant garlic (looks like it) it’s so disappointing. So much milder than regular garlic. Better to just use more regular garlic. https://t.co/f8uzinbvKb — Guns, Ganders, and Goats (@MENA_Conflict) August 19, 2020

I tried using this garlic once and it wasn’t very garlicky I was so sad. It’s still cool though lol. https://t.co/ocJIJ9CO8v — MamaGreen 🌱 (@mamagreeen) August 19, 2020

think this type of garlic is weaker tho so it might be even less potent than two small cloves https://t.co/p9fpl0P4Sr — . (@bepista) August 18, 2020

What is elephant garlic?

According to a report by The Guardian, this special garlic clove grows up to 5cm wide. “It’s not really garlic; Allium ampeloprasum grows like a large leek, but tastes like mild garlic. It’s perfect for roasting and baking,” says the report.

The species can traced to various parts of the world that have warmer climates. However, according to the National Vegetation Society in UK these giant garlic cloves were re-discovered in 1941 by an American nurseryman, Jim Nicholls, who found it growing wild in the gardens of an abandoned settlement called Scio in the Willamette Valley of Oregon.

“Scio had been colonised by immigrants from the eastern Balkans in the 1860s. The “herb”, as it was regarded locally, was called Scio’s Giant Garli,” the website said.

It is said that the man selected and bred only from the larger cloves and “over a period of twelve years he established a large, very hardy, disease free strain which he started selling commercially in 1953, having registered the name ‘Elephant Garlic’.”

