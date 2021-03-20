scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
‘3 days of not washing or tidying’: Woman’s experiment hits home for many on Twitter

A Twitter user recently took a break for all her household work to see if her spouse would notice and do anything at all, and the results left everyone freaking out online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 20, 2021 7:46:22 pm
women household work, woman no chores for 3 days, woman experiment to see if husband react no chores, viral twitter thread, indian expressMany women around the world shared similar experience and argued men need to understand and not be told always.

Pandemic or not, the responsibility of handling household chores often falls disproportionately on women. And the ‘new normal’ has highlighted this stark inequality even more. Now, an exhausted woman recently decided to do an experiment to bring this inequality to the fore and the results left everyone disgusted but said they weren’t surprised.

In an entertaining thread, a Twitter user Miss Potkin recently documented a series of events over three days when she suddenly decided to stop doing dishes, tidy up the house or do laundry, wondering if anyone would notice. She first posted after two days of not cleaning her kitchen showing a pile of utensils by the sink.

“Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates,” she started the thread. Who will blink first? Not me.”

As she kept updating the thread about the situation at home, she also keenly noticed how her husband resorted to some hacks, while still not washing the dishes.

Soon, she also posted pictures of her house in a mess with clothes lying everywhere as she refused to tidy up or do the laundry. And no matter how “apocalyptic” it looked she didn’t give in but carried on, trying her best to overlook.

Following this, she updated that one of the bathrooms in her house ran out of toilet paper, and wondered if anyone would notice and replace it.

Finally, when thing started to go really out of hand, she spotted her husband trying to clean some of the dishes that were piled up. After a long time, he used the dishwasher but forgot to turn it on! “Okay! The dishwasher has been loaded but not switched on”, he was heard saying in a video update. She said, it was indeed adding to her stress.

Eventually, she saw some glimmer of hope when toilet paper rolls started to reappear in the bathrooms and the dishwasher was turned on later. She also updated her newly-gained followers that the cleaning process has started in the house!

As the thread went viral, she clarified that the house is usually clean and this is not the way they live but is tired that she has to keep working for 14 hours daily to achieve it. “This is a lesson in wanting to be heard and respected and not having to repeat yourself when things slip,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“For me, the past two days have been funnier than anything else. I think we’re all entitled to run our own experiments, be amused, push a situation to its limit if we so choose. No one needs to be lectured by those that have failed to see the silly joy in what’s happening here,” she added.

Most women on social media found the situation far too “relatable” saying they have all been there and shared similar experiences. However, many agreed that they would eventually “cave in” and wouldn’t have been able to complete the experiment. While most thanked her for going all out with it and standing her ground, others hoped that the viral thread showers light on how women just end up doing most of the household work while managing office work and other stuff.

