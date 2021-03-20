‘3 days of not washing or tidying’: Woman’s experiment hits home for many on Twitter

Many women around the world shared similar experience and argued men need to understand and not be told always.

Pandemic or not, the responsibility of handling household chores often falls disproportionately on women. And the ‘new normal’ has highlighted this stark inequality even more. Now, an exhausted woman recently decided to do an experiment to bring this inequality to the fore and the results left everyone disgusted but said they weren’t surprised.

In an entertaining thread, a Twitter user Miss Potkin recently documented a series of events over three days when she suddenly decided to stop doing dishes, tidy up the house or do laundry, wondering if anyone would notice. She first posted after two days of not cleaning her kitchen showing a pile of utensils by the sink.

“Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates,” she started the thread. Who will blink first? Not me.”

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates. Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021

As she kept updating the thread about the situation at home, she also keenly noticed how her husband resorted to some hacks, while still not washing the dishes.

WE HAVE MOVEMENT! The bin is being emptied after 965 days. pic.twitter.com/P3T5W4YPFn — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Spoke too soon. Irish has resorted to making tea with the baby’s weaning spoon and it using the emergency cup. pic.twitter.com/BMR6kuXLzs — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Soon, she also posted pictures of her house in a mess with clothes lying everywhere as she refused to tidy up or do the laundry. And no matter how “apocalyptic” it looked she didn’t give in but carried on, trying her best to overlook.

Let me know when you want to talk about the fact that I stopped doing the laundry too. It’s getting a bit post apocalyptic. The piles are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/9NEUIVExwE — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

*David Attenborough’s extremely excited voice* Here we have some uniform, fragments of a monitor arm and some school uniform, all bundled closely together in the corner of the spare room. It’s been there for 36 days, unmoving, biding its time, but for WHAT? The mysteries of man. pic.twitter.com/fXKLWNUSoo — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Following this, she updated that one of the bathrooms in her house ran out of toilet paper, and wondered if anyone would notice and replace it.

The last of the loo roll in the downstairs loo was used at 7:04pm last night. It hasn’t been replaced. They downstairs loo is now out of action for anyone that remembers. For anyone that doesn’t…god help them. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Urgh no, stand down, hand wash. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Finally, when thing started to go really out of hand, she spotted her husband trying to clean some of the dishes that were piled up. After a long time, he used the dishwasher but forgot to turn it on! “Okay! The dishwasher has been loaded but not switched on”, he was heard saying in a video update. She said, it was indeed adding to her stress.

Someone just discovered the joy of scraping rock hard old cereal off a bowl. Big day, BIG, huge. pic.twitter.com/gitNEI55xz — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Q – Do I switch on the dishwasher? It’s killing me. Knowing the dishwasher is full but just sitting there is KILLING ME. pic.twitter.com/2fXovlwpIR — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Eventually, she saw some glimmer of hope when toilet paper rolls started to reappear in the bathrooms and the dishwasher was turned on later. She also updated her newly-gained followers that the cleaning process has started in the house!

And every other loo! The toilet paper stacking is extremely Costco. There’s A LOT. Everywhere. SO MUCH LOO ROLL. pic.twitter.com/OIXSC0d5c6 — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

The dishwasher is now on. pic.twitter.com/jBEl10JZGe — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

3 days. 3 days of not washing or picking up or tidying. 😂 — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

WE MADE IT! (I’m not doing that again) pic.twitter.com/3UK3mSD59A — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

As the thread went viral, she clarified that the house is usually clean and this is not the way they live but is tired that she has to keep working for 14 hours daily to achieve it. “This is a lesson in wanting to be heard and respected and not having to repeat yourself when things slip,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“For me, the past two days have been funnier than anything else. I think we’re all entitled to run our own experiments, be amused, push a situation to its limit if we so choose. No one needs to be lectured by those that have failed to see the silly joy in what’s happening here,” she added.

Most women on social media found the situation far too “relatable” saying they have all been there and shared similar experiences. However, many agreed that they would eventually “cave in” and wouldn’t have been able to complete the experiment. While most thanked her for going all out with it and standing her ground, others hoped that the viral thread showers light on how women just end up doing most of the household work while managing office work and other stuff.

This thread is hilarious & brilliant.

Go, Miss Potkin! https://t.co/hcIe24Dx0z — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 19, 2021

this thread is HARROWING https://t.co/RqDLAspt5e — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) March 19, 2021

All women feel this. But how many have done this? I threaten but always cave and just do the shit that needs doing. It’s disgusting that women are still in domestic servitude. We need to rebel. https://t.co/naawGGHjXL — LilyLoo#LGBS (@lilyloola80) March 19, 2021

This whole thread is hilarious. But jokes aside, grown ass men shouldn’t have to be told what they need to “help” with in doing house chores. Its common sense. https://t.co/WiREZ45KQK — shalina (@jambufloyd) March 19, 2021

This is the hilarious and tragic at the same time. https://t.co/7gtCfIZDdl — Sonja Dieterich, Ph.D., MBA (@SonjaDieterich) March 19, 2021

This thread 😂❤️😂❤️. I’m fairly sure a lot of women out there can relate. Her commentary is hilarious. (Makes me thankful I have a family who is more helpful than this guy.). https://t.co/4zCYsSc2qL — MrsJustMe🇺🇸🥊 🏋🏻‍♀️ 🍷 (@JustMe73forAll) March 19, 2021

I BEEN telling my mom we need to do this but she caves in and cleans everything after like an hour of sitting still. Imma still push for it tho. https://t.co/I8s076L97k — flirt cobain (@bitchariiiiiii) March 18, 2021

Bravo! I’d never be able to stand by and watch like this. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/OAsVE2fOKN — Accidental Writer (@accidentlwriter) March 19, 2021

women know this too well There’s a NYT article that explains that women are not “ held back “ by having children but by the lack of support from their spouses. By the time you are ready for bed, one party is fresh cause they haven’t been doing anything and the woman? Tired https://t.co/s459vLsCXC — Ndlovukazi (@2uli) March 19, 2021

No one person should be responsible for ALL of the cleaning. They are not your maid. They are a member of your family/household. People really need to learn to clean up after themselves and not be dependent on just one person. I’m with her on this one. https://t.co/cXG2dxjMI2 — Emilie Crossan 🥐✡️ (@EmilieCrossan1) March 19, 2021

I will die happily single before I marry someone who won’t do their share of the chores you are a GROWN man and I ain’t your mama https://t.co/RuVLy2iQo7 — Holly (@holly_burtonx) March 19, 2021

What irks me about this is her husband. Before men are married they live alone and do all these chores for themselves.

But suddenly when a wife is involved they conveniently forget how to load a dishwasher.

This is honestly disgusting. — Dream Girl🦋 (@its_daqueen) March 18, 2021

I remember my dad, sat is his chair, pointing to the rain and saying to my mum, “look it’s raining and your washing is on the line”. She went out and fetched her things in and left his clothes on the line! — Sarah (@SarahMcQueen27) March 18, 2021

I remember my dad at a party saying “I never get a cooked breakfast” and my mum (a nurse) saying “Yes I used to get up when I was on a late shift especially to make you one, AND THEN you said that. So I stopped. You are now correct” — Elizabeth Carss (@CarssElizabeth) March 18, 2021

My partner announces when he’s done something which any normal person would do… I’m like what do you want a round of applause???? — sharmaine gormley (@sharlouise) March 18, 2021