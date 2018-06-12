Woman shares photo of her outfit ‘twinning’ with office carpet, others HILARIOUSLY follow suit on Twitter

Camouflage game on! This is how ladies on social media are NOT being said for their wrong office attire. (Source: Ilona Burton/Twitter) Camouflage game on! This is how ladies on social media are NOT being said for their wrong office attire. (Source: Ilona Burton/Twitter)

The second most recurrent wardrobe nightmare that a lot of women have is to see someone dressed up exactly the way they are (first is a terrible fashion faux pas). Well, in the case of Ilona Burton, a Twitter user, it was not another colleague who was wearing the same grey striped dress that she wore. She realised that she was twinning with the carpet, no less! While most of us would have looked for a spot to go hide ourselves in in such cases, Burton decided to be a sport and tweeted out a picture of her lying on the office rug with the caption: “When you come into work dressed as the carpet. I am MORTIFIED” she tweeted.

When you come into work dressed as the carpet. I am MORTIFIED. pic.twitter.com/WIIivBslY2 — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) June 6, 2018

Long story short, Netizens lauded Burton for being brave enough to crack a joke on herself and then, in a pleasant but unprecedented turn of events, proceeded to share pictures from the time they twinned with their environment.

Some joked at hervexpense and asked her if it was her first day at work.

Was it yer first day ? — Mick G (@gilly_1888) June 7, 2018

Is it your first day at work in that office? Only ask as you’d have known the floor was like that surely? — 🍴Andy Fish Bloke 🐟 (@AndysFish) June 7, 2018

Does anyone really pay that much attention to the carpet in their work place? I sincerely hope not. — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) June 7, 2018

Because Twitter is not always about trolls and offensive jokes, here are the women who supported her because, as it turned out, she obviously was in great company! They even shared some pictures of them camouflaged in similar interiors of their workplace.

Ah, yes, I have been here, but as an Air BnB’s wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/FBqEfeSBY1 — Burnessie (@charliejburness) June 7, 2018

Ahh, takes me right back to that day I went to work dressed as a mug… pic.twitter.com/4keqJ2yUWh — Kat Harrison-Dibbits (@katdibbits) June 6, 2018

I feel your pain 😂! Always good to blend in with the furnishings 🙈 pic.twitter.com/bkK38PwQq2 — Alison Jones (@Jones2Alison) June 7, 2018

This is surprisingly very relatable pic.twitter.com/SF6cxt5j8e — Em (@gingeremma95) June 7, 2018

dressed like the sodding train pic.twitter.com/EXIo2xUieD — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 7, 2018

Good to see such supportive people on social media, ain’t it?!

