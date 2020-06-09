scorecardresearch
‘Arrest her’: English people are furious over American woman’s method of making ‘British Tea’

New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2020 9:44:19 pm
The American woman living in the UK made British tea and the recipe drew flak from tea-lovers.

Squabbling over the ‘right way’ to make a certain type of food has often charged up social media. Tea is no different. So, there it was again, an American woman’s method of making ‘British tea’ that got Twitterverse in tailspin. All classic tea-lovers joined forces to slam this YouTuber’s tea-making method, which was dubbed as obnoxious by many online.

The video posted by Michelle (@jchelle36) from popular Youtube channel ‘Traveling Family Of Five’ showed easy-to-follow steps for making a brew. However, fans claimed it was anything but making a proper cup of tea as the method included heating the water in a microwave and that adding milk before the teabag didn’t allow steeping of tea.

The recipe video surely is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

While most were furious, claiming that she didn’t have a right to ruin the tea, some said she should be ‘punished’. Others had a sarcastic take on it, asking if she was simply trolling tea lovers and that it was a spoof video.

And in case you’re wondering the right way, here’s a guide:

This is not the first time, however, that she the went viral for ‘ruining tea’. Earlier in May, she had shared a similar recipe video of iced tea, involving Tang, which left many baffled and upset too.

Do you agree with the woman’s method of making tea?

