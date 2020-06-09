‘Arrest her’: English people are furious over American woman’s method of making ‘British Tea’

The American woman living in the UK made British tea and the recipe drew flak from tea-lovers. (@jchelle36/Twitter) The American woman living in the UK made British tea and the recipe drew flak from tea-lovers. (@jchelle36/Twitter)

Squabbling over the ‘right way’ to make a certain type of food has often charged up social media. Tea is no different. So, there it was again, an American woman’s method of making ‘British tea’ that got Twitterverse in tailspin. All classic tea-lovers joined forces to slam this YouTuber’s tea-making method, which was dubbed as obnoxious by many online.

The video posted by Michelle (@jchelle36) from popular Youtube channel ‘Traveling Family Of Five’ showed easy-to-follow steps for making a brew. However, fans claimed it was anything but making a proper cup of tea as the method included heating the water in a microwave and that adding milk before the teabag didn’t allow steeping of tea.

The recipe video surely is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Ok since everyone wanted me to make British Tea- here you go 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/c9ziZUUcXG — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) June 8, 2020

While most were furious, claiming that she didn’t have a right to ruin the tea, some said she should be ‘punished’. Others had a sarcastic take on it, asking if she was simply trolling tea lovers and that it was a spoof video.

The ultimate two-word horror story: Microwaved Tea — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 9, 2020

I hereby declare war on America… https://t.co/JScfYlHBAL — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) June 9, 2020

This is an act of war pic.twitter.com/DLsHoZVX0G — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 8, 2020

We’re not angry, we’re just disappointed — Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) June 9, 2020

…this has done more damage to US-UK relations than Trump and Andrew. — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) June 8, 2020

No no no no pic.twitter.com/yq2Hr45nqN — Marc Zammit (@zammit_marc) June 9, 2020

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Louis Henwood 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 (@LouisHenwood) June 8, 2020

cant even describe the anger that is running through my body right now pic.twitter.com/WJzfvfN0yv — liz (@lizziecrawley) June 7, 2020

I am British and this is most definitely NOT how you make tea. — Samantha Malin #FBPE (@SamanthaMalin) June 8, 2020

Well you’ve offended everyone in the UK. Which is pretty hard to do in a single video so well done 👍 — nickr (@nickjrenshaw) June 8, 2020

It’s fine, I fixed it pic.twitter.com/etJc7FWyBp — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) June 8, 2020

As a proud British citizen I can confirm that yes, this is 100% correct and accurate. Thank you for paying homage to our customs! Hot beverage cheers! — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) June 8, 2020

This is the second offending video I’ve seen from them and I am beginning to think they are trolling us tea drinkers…😂#BritishTea #TeaDrinkersStayStrong — e (@jiranma) June 9, 2020

And in case you’re wondering the right way, here’s a guide:

This is not how you make ‘British’ (WTF?) tea. This is an abomination. Here’s how (with a bag, if you must). 1. Put tea bag in mug

2. Fill kettle and boil

3. Pour boiling water in mug

4. Steep for desired strength before removing bag

5. Add milk

6. Sugar? (Maybe)

7. Drink — Nick Stevenson 🌊🐟 NOW WASH YOUR HANDS (@NickStevenson63) June 8, 2020

This is not the first time, however, that she the went viral for ‘ruining tea’. Earlier in May, she had shared a similar recipe video of iced tea, involving Tang, which left many baffled and upset too.

Who else makes tea like this?!?

UK vs USA pic.twitter.com/7SXxgDBnfw — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) May 4, 2020

Do you agree with the woman’s method of making tea?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd