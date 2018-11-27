Woman writes thank you note for stranger who saved her from stalker on subway

A Reddit user from New York penned down a heartwarming incident that restored her faith in humanity. While travelling on a New York subway, the woman found herself in an uncomfortable situation when she noticed that a man was stalking her. However, she was helped by a stranger named Michael who understood her position without her asking for it.

“I got on the 1 train here, and a man got on after me. (this happens everywhere) I had my keys between my hands but barely noticable because this guy has been standing behind me the whole 6 minutes i waited for the train. (calling me baby etc,) I sat down and he sat over me holding the bar. and I felt so anxious like throwing up so I stood up near a bunch of other people holding the rail,” she wrote.

She then goes on to explain how another man noticed her discomfort and went on to help her out. “Then this guy says to me ‘hey lauren. you going to jeffs dinner party too? i was confused for a sec because he was staring at me and my name isn’t lauren. it took me like 10 seconds to even realize what he was doing. i said yeah. and he said ‘perfect timing we can walk together. what stop were you going to get off on” and I told him. then he says look what jeff texted me and handed me the notes app which had ‘are you ok?'”

The woman goes on to thank the man, who not only helped her out but also walked all the way to her friend’s apartment. The post, which has gone viral on social media, has been upvoted on the website over 50 thousand times. The story left many pleased, with few wanting to be a “Michael’ in someone else’s life.