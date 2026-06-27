Woman with pet dog narrowly escapes charging grizzly bear during Canada hike, chilling video viral

The video shows the grizzly following them along a forest trail while the woman slowly backed away, trying not to provoke it.

A routine morning hike in Alberta, Canada, turned into a terrifying ordeal when a woman and her pet dog found themselves being stalked by a 180-kilogram grizzly bear. The dramatic encounter, caught on the woman’s phone, has since gone viral, with many praising her remarkable calm under pressure.

The incident happened near Mount Engadine Lodge, according to Alberta Forestry and Parks. The woman had stepped out with a cup of coffee and her dog on a leash when they unexpectedly crossed paths with the massive predator.

The video shows the grizzly following them along a forest trail while the woman slowly backed away, trying not to provoke it. As her dog repeatedly looked back at the bear, she kept her voice steady, firmly telling the animal, “No, go away. No.”