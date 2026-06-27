Woman with pet dog narrowly escapes charging grizzly bear during Canada hike, chilling video viral

A routine morning hike in Alberta, Canada, turned into a terrifying ordeal when a woman and her pet dog found themselves being stalked by a 180-kilogram grizzly bear. The dramatic encounter, caught on the woman’s phone, has since gone viral, with many praising her remarkable calm under pressure.
The incident happened near Mount Engadine Lodge, according to Alberta Forestry and Parks. The woman had stepped out with a cup of coffee and her dog on a leash when they unexpectedly crossed paths with the massive predator.
The video shows the grizzly following them along a forest trail while the woman slowly backed away, trying not to provoke it. As her dog repeatedly looked back at the bear, she kept her voice steady, firmly telling the animal, “No, go away. No.”
For a brief moment, the bear appeared to ease off before suddenly charging toward them. The woman shouted “No!” as she continued retreating, but the grizzly stopped only to lunge again seconds later.
Refusing to panic, she faced the bear and kept yelling, “Stop it. Go away. Enough. Stop,” desperately trying to scare it off while creating distance. After several tense moments, the animal finally lost interest, turned around and disappeared into the nearby woods, allowing the woman and her dog to escape unharmed. The clip ends with her breathing heavily as she runs to safety.
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Following the incident, Alberta Forestry and Parks told Global News that a bear warning has been issued for the area, including Mount Shark Road and the Rummel Lake Trail.
The Canadian adventure company that shared the footage said the woman was hiking through known grizzly territory without bear spray, carrying only a bear bell. They advised against relying on bells alone, explaining that bears are often “curious about dogs” and that bear spray is an essential safety measure, according to CBS News.
The video quickly spread across social media, where viewers applauded the woman’s composure. One person wrote, “She had the strength of Jesus with her!” Another commented, “Exceptional camera work while in a life-or-death situation.”
A third user joked, “Dog ain’t bark not ONE TIME idk how she raised that dog to be so quiet but mine would have been hollering!!!”
Another added, “The way I would have went full australopithecus! I’m talking screaming, hooting, hollering, ground drumming, rock and debris throwing!”