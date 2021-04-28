WATCH: Woman with Down Syndrome erupts with joy when asked to be maid of honour

Weddings are special not just for the couple but also for their respective family members. And a couple’s sweet surprise for the groom’s sister with Down Syndrome is winning hearts online. The brother captured the moment when they broke the news about their wedding to her and clip moved people across social media sites.

Chris Garafola, a popular US model, has thousands of followers on

social media but what sets him apart from many other influencers is his relationship with his sister, Brittany, who has Down syndrome. Garafol, who keeps sharing videos and images with his elder sister, recently uploaded a video where they broke the news how she is going to be a big part of the wedding.

In the clip, his fiancé, Tatiana, asked her to be the ‘Maid of Honour’ and took Brittany by surprise. The moment where she ecstatically said yes and couldn’t keep calm left thousands emotional online.

Garafola said that it was important that his sister was part of the wedding so they had to change plans owing to the pandemic. They decided to wait until Brittany had received both doses of her coronavirus vaccines. “We’ve wanted to get married for a while now but due to Covid, we had to adjust our plans,” he wrote online.

“Her health was our main priority—no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he added.

Luckily, she received her shots and it didn’t have any adverse effect on her health. So, the couple put their plans into action, making sure that even though there were hardly any guests at the ceremony, Brittany would be there. “We also bought her a beautiful ring that we’ll surprise her with when we see her — we truly want her to feel like she is a part of the ceremony,” he added.

“When you have a sibling with Down Syndrome, you don’t take marriage lightly. You’re significant other needs to understand that although you are marrying them, you’re a package deal,” he added, saying he’s lucky that his would-be-wife understands it perfectly and loves his sibling a lot.

Like every family who have members with health complications, the pandemic has been hard and it was no different for Garafola. Talking to Instagram earlier, he had written how difficult the past one year has been to stay away from his sister.

“I haven’t seen my sister since last October. And once the pandemic hit, I’ve distanced myself from Brittany in order to keep her healthy and safe,” he wrote, adding, “My heart physically hurt not being able to see her and I would have days where I would just randomly break down and cry — not realizing how much weight I was truly carrying. But I can’t thank God enough, for keeping her healthy.”

But finally when they met for the wedding, it was indeed special. He shared a few images from their Florida wedding, where his sister was also a big part of their special day.

Many praised the couple for making sure that it was a memorable day for the groom’s sister as well.