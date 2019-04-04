Woman with Down Syndrome gets to live her dream, becomes flight attendant for a day!

Georgia Knoll, who is an ambassador for people with disabilities has inspired many by walking down the ramp and modelling jobs. The 25-year-old woman with Down Syndrome got a rare chance to live her dreams and be part of a cabin crew! Even though it was just for a day, she greeted passengers, welcomed them onboard and even demonstrated safety instruction for Jetstar Airways in Australia.

It all started when her a video of her practising the safety demonstration posted on her Facebook page, Georgia Knoll’s Journey, in November garnered a lot of attention. As the video went viral, Jetstar too saw the video and decided to help her realise her dream. Recently, the aviation company invited her to fly high as an air-hostess.

According to a statement released by the company, Knoll spent time “learning the ropes and meeting crew and pilots at Brisbane Airport, before receiving her uniform and ‘wings’ a badge given to cabin crew before they take their first flight.” After learning the nuances, she then officially joined the crew, “welcoming customers on-board, assisting with the safety briefing and delivering meal service on a flight back to her home town of Mackay in Queensland.”

Jetstar cabin crew manager Nicky said having Knoll on board was a wonderful experience for all involved as she continues to fight for people with disabilities with a moto ‘break the barrier’. “Georgia is so full of life and is great with our customers, she was such a fantastic addition to our team and we all felt so lucky to have her spend the day with us,” she was quoted.

“I’m passionate about being a flight attendant because it’s about making people happy” she said wearing the orange coat of the carrier.

Jetstar also posted a video of her experience and it quickly created a huge buzz online.

Many lauded the company and was thrilled to see her living her dream, and some urged the company to give her the job.