Watch: Woman, who is a retired opera singer, joins son in singing an Abba song. Netizens love it

It seems like some people inherit their singing or dancing talent from their parents. A video that kind of proves this point shows a mother-son duo singing a song and their video is breaking the internet.

Jude York, a singer, was recording his video of singing a song by the band Abba. As he is singing the hit 1980 song ‘The Winner Takes It All’, he is joined by none other than his mother. And what’s surprising is that his mother is a retired opera singer. What happened next is adorable to watch.

“When you’re trying to record a video but your mum is a retired opera singer,” says a text insert on the video. As the man is soulfully singing the lyrics, his mother suddenly comes and joins him. Both sing the chorus of the song and their voices are absolutely delightful to hear. “Overwhelmed by the response this has received. 3 million views and counting! my mum’s loving it lol,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“She looked so unsure if she could join at first,” a user commented. Another said, “The bond alone makes this very special.” A third wrote, “Such a lovely moment with mum.”

“The way she entered the frame was just so cute im crying,” posted another netizen. “Omg this is so good, both of your voices sound so soothing and tune in so well together,” a fifth wrote.