Woman who inspired iconic ‘Rosie the Riveter’ poster dies at 95 in New York

A New York resident who is believed to have inspired the cultural icon ‘Rosie the Riveter’ during World War II died on Wednesday at the age of 95, reports said.

Rosalind P. Walter was one of the many women to pitch in during World War II, working on an assembly line as a riveter on Corsair fighter planes in Connecticut, a Daily Mail report said.

She and women like her were the inspiration for the 1942 song ‘Rosie the Riveter’ and the subsequent ‘We Can Do It!’ poster produced by J. Howard Miller.

According to the New York Times, Walter was born on June 24, 1924, and grew up on Long Island in New York. After the US entered the World War, women were sought to take up jobs that were held by men who had been drafted for the war.

That was when 19-year-old Walter took up job as a night-shift welder at the Sikorsky aircraft plant at Bridgeport in Connecticut.

The song that was popularized by the band Four Vagabonds, was an anthem dedicated to women who entered the workforce to keep the war effort going. The poster went on to become iconic in the women’s movement in the latter half of the 20th century.

However, Walter was also a philanthropist who supported several public television programs on Public Broadcasting Service. According to the New York Post, she financed over 67 shows from 1978.

Walter is survived by a son, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.

