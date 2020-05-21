Viral Video: Woman sports hippopotamus costume to visit mother at nursing centre

Wearing a sterilised hippopotamus costume, the lady went to visit her mother at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City. (Source: Reuters/Twitter) Wearing a sterilised hippopotamus costume, the lady went to visit her mother at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City. (Source: Reuters/Twitter)

While recently a video of a man devising a “cuddle curtain” to hug his grandmother went viral, a woman has come up with an interesting way to hug her mother, who is a resident at a nursing centre in Virginia.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic making social distancing the new normal, the woman went to visit her mother at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City wearing a sterilised hippopotamus costume. A video of the heartwarming interaction between the mother-daughter duo soon went viral after it was shared.

Watch the video here:

A woman put on a sterilized hippo costume so that she could hug her mother, a resident at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City, Virginia pic.twitter.com/k03ZvEX1kM — Reuters (@Reuters) May 20, 2020

“This made me want to rent a costume and drive with my dog from west coast the east to hug my family!” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip. Since being shared online, the video has garnered a lakh views and prompted several reactions from netizens.

This made me cry happy tears. — (((Annette))) Vicious Horrible Person 🍑🌊❄️🗽⚖️🌎 (@abytw) May 20, 2020

This made me want to rent a costume and drive with my dog from west coast the east to hug my family! — Having Said That 🗣 (@Lalaej) May 20, 2020

Wonderful daughter. Love is the most wonderful emotion there is. Love is all there is, and should be. If we all love one and other, it would be heaven on earth. — Lee Hemming (@LEAEMMER) May 20, 2020

Mom and Child is the Purest and oldest form of Love in this World … period — Tha North (Humanity Epistemology ) Minimalist (@Open_Mind_Heart) May 20, 2020

