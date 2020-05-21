Follow Us:
Thursday, May 21, 2020
COVID19

Viral Video: Woman sports hippopotamus costume to visit mother at nursing centre

"This made me want to rent a costume and drive with my dog from west coast the east to hug my family!" wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2020 5:40:16 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, Woman Wears Hippo Costume To Hug Her Mom, lockdown, Wearing a sterilised hippopotamus costume, the lady went to visit her mother at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City. (Source: Reuters/Twitter)

While recently a video of a man devising a “cuddle curtain” to hug his grandmother went viral, a woman has come up with an interesting way to hug her mother, who is a resident at a nursing centre in Virginia.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic making social distancing the new normal, the woman went to visit her mother at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City wearing a sterilised hippopotamus costume. A video of the heartwarming interaction between the mother-daughter duo soon went viral after it was shared.

Watch the video here:

“This made me want to rent a costume and drive with my dog from west coast the east to hug my family!” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip. Since being shared online, the video has garnered a lakh views and prompted several reactions from netizens.

