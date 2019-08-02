Woman wanted for urinating on potatoes in Walmart turns herself in

Toggle Menu
The woman will face multiple charges including open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Grace Brown will face multiple charges including open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. (Source: Twitter/@WestMifflinPD)

A woman, who urinated in a bin of potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania, turned herself in after the police released photos from the security camera footage.

Grace Brown, a 20-year-old, came forward to identify herself to the West Mifflin Borough Police Department after the snapshots were released. She will face multiple charges including open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

An employee had spotted urine on the floor near the potatoes in the produce area. The police then pulled security footage, which showed the woman urinating on the produce.

According to a Washington Times report, Walmart released a statement saying that the safety of their customers was a top priority. The company said that after the urine was found they had disposed of the entire batch of potatoes immediately and sanitised the area.

