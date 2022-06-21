Woman wakes up to growls of bears, surveillance footage shows them fighting aggressively. Watch video

Waking up to the sound of two animals fighting at your family’s car porch can frighten anyone. A Californian woman, Lisa Quick, was shocked to find that the brawl was between two bears within her home.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed the two bears fighting aggressively. They growl in between and stare at each other while standing on their hind legs. Again, they exchange blows and after a while, one of the bears walks away and the other one stares at it. The other bear also follows suit.

“Soooooooo Trey Stone and I just had to break up a BEAR fight in our carport!!!!! I won’t be going back to sleep tonight 😱 #firsttimeforeverything,” Quick wrote on Facebook.

Lisa Quick, a South Lake Tahoe resident was quoted as saying by ABC that she woke up to “strange growling”. She expected it to be a mad bear fight with a racoon or coyote. Quick, a bear lover had never witnessed bears fighting before and the incident left her shocked.

“I screamed and my dogs started barking and we ran out there to break it up,” Quick told ABC. “I see bears every single day but we’ve never had them fight before.” She also noted that she adores bears in her area and usually bears spotted on her car porch leave if she chases them away.

Netizens were shocked to watch the video and some users poked fun at the bears. A user commented, “Wow that growl sounds scary, I can’t imagine waking up to that noise.” Another user wrote, “This seems personal…”