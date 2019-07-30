‘Oh my god! This is in my pool’: Woman wakes up to an 7-foot alligator in her backyard

One fine morning, Kerri Kibbe woke up to an unfamiliar sound coming from her backyard. Still half-dazed, the Florida woman approached at the direction of the sound, which seemed like splashes coming from her swimming pool. Was it a thief or just her hallucination? Upon turning the lights, the sight gave her the shock of her life — a 7-foot-alligator relaxing in the warm waters.

Taking to Facebook, Kerri Kibbe shared pictures of the reptile along with a caption that read, “Oh my god! This is in my pool.” The post, which went viral, triggered many reactions, with some requesting an update on the rescue of the alligator.

Describing the incident as “unnatural”, Kibbe told CNN that she was worried that if the reptile came out of the pool, she would not know where it would go. As her children were asleep, Kibbe waited for a couple of hours before calling the police, informing it about the intruder at her place.

While she informed the police that the alligator was around 3-4 feet long, she was later told by the trapper who came to take the reptile away that it was around 7-feet long. The trapper dragged the alligator to the front yard and took it to a farm ro release it for mating, the news website reported.

Spooked by the incident, Kibbe said even though gator sighting was quite common in Florida, no one in her neighbourhood had spotted one.

However, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened in Florida. Earlier this June, a woman had reported an alligator breaking into her kitchen and shared a video of the incident that had gone viral online.