Woman vs rabbit: Competitive eater beats two Flemish Giants in salad eating contest

A US food chain specialising in salads held an eating competition between a rabbit and a woman. The winner had to finish the most amount of salad in 10 minutes to win the competition.

The woman competing against the rabbit was Raina Huang, a competitive eater and social media celebrity. The much-anticipated event, held at the parking lot of Chop Stop’s Glendale in California outlet, saw an enthusiastic crowd that had arrived to see that showdown on February 1.

According to Food & Wine Magazine, Huang emerged as the winner after she finished 3.5 pounds (1.5 kilograms) of salad in 10 minutes. While her competitor Honey barely ate anything. Sensing the rabbit’s disinterest in the salad, Honey was replaced with another one named Precious in the middle of the competition. However, even the backup rabbit sniffed the salad placed in front of him but did not eat much. This made Huang a clear winner over the two Flemish Giant rabbits.

In an Instagram post about the event, Chop Stop wrote, “We proved that salads are definitely NOT rabbit’s food. They are delicious food for humans that want to eat healthy. (Although we generally don’t recommend eating 3.5 pounds of salad in 10 minutes).” “If you’re cute enough, you don’t need to be a champion… or even a contender,” the food chain added.

After the competition, Huang told Reuters, “It was more of a competition to myself”. She added that salads are a hard food to eat quickly because they are difficult to chew.

Louis Moses, the animals’ handler, told Reuters the rabbits didn’t eat quickly because they are nibblers and eat for longer periods. “They’re not like dogs who just scarf it down quickly. They’re nibblers. They nibble all day, all night. So they eat decent amounts, but over a period of time,” he elaborated.