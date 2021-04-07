scorecardresearch
Woman’s video of underwater gymnastics is a hit on social media

The viral video features Artistic swimmer Kristina Makushenko where she is seen performing underwater rhythmic gymnastics.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2021 4:36:40 pm
Many who came across the video lauded Makushenko for her effortless grace and poise underwater.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a woman was seen effortlessly performing an underwater routine, impressing many online.

In the video, Makushenko performs her routine while twisting and twirling a colourful ribbon underwater.

Watch the video:

Many who came across the video lauded Makushenko for her effortless grace and poise underwater. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Earlier this year, Makushenko had set the internet on fire after a video of her performing moonwalk underwater went viral. The video garnered millions of views and praise on social media.

