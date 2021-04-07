Woman’s video of underwater gymnastics is a hit on social media

Many who came across the video lauded Makushenko for her effortless grace and poise underwater.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a woman was seen effortlessly performing an underwater routine, impressing many online.

The viral video features Artistic swimmer Kristina Makushenko where she is seen performing underwater rhythmic gymnastics.

In the video, Makushenko performs her routine while twisting and twirling a colourful ribbon underwater.

Many who came across the video lauded Makushenko for her effortless grace and poise underwater. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Earlier this year, Makushenko had set the internet on fire after a video of her performing moonwalk underwater went viral. The video garnered millions of views and praise on social media.