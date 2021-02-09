A DIY face mask turns woman’s face yellow, netizens in splits

On social media while some joked that she looked like a Simpsons' character, another quipped in contrast her teeth looked super white.

While there are plenty of beauty hacks available on social media, not all of them work well, especially if they are not explained properly. Something similar happened when a Sottish woman used a haldi or turmeric pack, only to be left with a yellow stain all across her face. Now, a TikTok video of the beauty care gone wrong is going viral.

Lauren Jay Rennie, a Scottish TikTok influencer decided to use turmeric to treat her breakouts using natural ingredients available in her kitchen. However, the hack went horribly wrong and she was left with a odd yellow pigment plastered across her face instead of a golden glow.

“For like the last three weeks, I’ve had really bad skin. I’ve been breaking out in spots all over my face, but mainly across my lip. line. And I really don’t want to squeeze them because it’s so, so sore, she explained.

The woman explained why she decided to try out the DIY turmeric facemask.

After researching on the internet, she came across the DIY turmeric face mask that she could “literally go downstairs and make in my kitchen”. So, she followed the procedure and further explained, “It’s got benefits for like acne, wrinkles and skin irritation. So I was like yeah…let’s go.”

But she applied the facemask on her face, her hands started to turn yellow, and she had by then realised that something has gone. “When I take this off I’m going to resemble the moon.” she was heard in the video.

She soon realised that her hand was stained bright yellow and feared the same might happen to her face.

She informed her followers that she had to go out the same day to the supermarket and hoped that make up would cover the gaffe.

Finally, she shared an update that after scrubbing again the stain was visibly lighter but still there.

She later posted a video of herself, using makeup to hide the stain, adding that she has “managed to save herself”. While her clip left netizens laughing out loud, many asked if the mask served its purpose despite the yellow hue. To which, Rennie replied that her blemishes looks better and she is “no longer yellow”.

Adding that the mask seemed to have worked out as her “skin does feel smooth”, and said that she has now learned from her mistakes.

On social media while some joked that she looked like a Simpsons’ character, another quipped in contrast her teeth looked super white.